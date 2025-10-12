A’ja Wilson kept receipts and flexed on all her doubters after being crowned WNBA Finals MVP: "Fell tf off is wild"

A’ja Wilson led the Las Vegas Aces to a championship victory over the Phoenix Suns in the 2025 WNBA Finals. She kept receipts and flexed on all her doubters after being crowned WNBA Finals MVP.She responded to her critics on Sunday by posting a post on her Instagram Story. One such criticism was from a fan on TikTok who talked about her decline during the period the Aces struggled.“Saved this one from months ago,” A’ja Wilson wrote accompanied by laughing emojis.A’ja Wilson’s response to criticism (Photo via Instagram @aja22wilson)Also, she responded to an X fan, who tweeted about players that had bad seasons, listing Wilson alongside five other names.“Fell tf off is WILD.”A’ja Wilson’s comment to a fan criticism on X (Photo via Instagram @aja22wilson)Las Vegas swept the series 4-0. They clinched the title with a 97-86 win in Game 4, as Wilson led the Aces in that decisive game with 31 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Over the course of the Finals, she averaged 28.5 points and 11.8 rebounds.For her dominant performance, Wilson was named Finals MVP. This marks her second Finals MVP honor (she also won it in 2023) and as a result, she became the first person, both in the WNBA and NBA, to win the DPOY, regular season MVP and Finals MVP in the same season.A’ja Wilson’s reaction to fans booing WNBA Commissioner Cathy EngelbertA’ja Wilson put on a show as the Aces clinched their third championship in four years. During the trophy presentation by commissioner Cathy Engelber, who was booed by some fans in the arena, Wilson’s reaction was caught on camera having a funny facial expression as the boos continued.Commissioner Engelbert was called out by Napheesa Collier for her role in the league’s strained CBA negotiations. Wilson publicly backed Collier and expressed strong disapproval of Engelbert’s alleged remarks.The current CBA, which was signed in 2020, was originally set to run through 2027. However, the WNBPA opted out of that agreement and has till Oct. 31 to agree to a new deal. With both parties not budging on their demands, Engelbert has been accused of leading a team with the worst leadership.Commissioner Cathy Engelbert pledged to repair relationships with players and to do better in communication. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver weighed in, acknowledging that there are relationship issues and saying that a new CBA will get done, though “not necessarily by the Oct. 31 deadline.”