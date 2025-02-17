A'ja Wilson leaves heartfelt 4-word reaction to DiJonai Carrington's celebratory post following 2x2 triumph 

Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson hosted the Hennessy Arena 2x2 Showdown during the NBA's All-Star Saturday festivities. DiJonai Carrington and Arike Ogunbowale beat Wilson's Aces teammates Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray to win $20,000.

Carrington celebrated the win on Instagram, sharing a bunch of photos during the game and event. The Dallas Wings teammates came from behind to get the victory, with Young and Gray hilariously getting trolled by Wilson during the postgame interview.

"2025 Hennessy Arena 2x2 Champs 🏆 Event was poppinnnn, vibes were poppinnnn ! Thank you @hennessyus for puttin on for women in sport #HennessyPartner #MadeForMore #Ad21," Carrington wrote.

A'ja Wilson, who's also the reigning WNBA MVP, was one of several basketball personalities to comment on DiJonai Carrington's post. Wilson commented:

"Ate em right up," Wilson wrote.

A'ja Wilson commented on DiJonai Carrington's post. (Photo: @dijonai__ on IG)

A'ja Wilson started 2025 with a huge announcement

The year 2024 was a big one for A'ja Wilson, winning her third WNBA MVP award after a historic season for the Las Vegas Aces. Wilson has established herself as the best player in the world, while also leading Team USA to the gold medal in the Paris Olympics.

The Aces felll short of winning their third consecutive championship, but it was still a fantastic year for Wilson. She started 2025 with a couple of huge accomplishments, including her No. 22 jersey getting retired by the University of South Carolina.

Nike also announced the launch of her first signature shoe called the A'One, which will be available for fans in May.

"I felt like, for once in my life, I didn’t have to just pinpoint one thing," Wilson told ELLE during her shoe unveiling.

"I could literally have it all. I said, ‘I want it all, because this is my shoe, and this is my first one, so it has to be the best one.’ So designing it really was just tons of fun."

A'ja Wilson confirmed her relationship with Bam Adebayo

In the same interview with ELLE, A'ja Wilson seemingly confirmed her rumored relationship with Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo. Wilson called him her "favorite Olympian" during her jersey retirement ceremony, describing it as the perfect time to acknowledge him.

"Because of that favorite Olympian, you see the best of me," Wilson said. "Because of the care and the support that not a lot of people see all the time.

"If I did not recognize my special Olympian, he wouldn’t be able to get his flowers. So in that sense, I think it was just a perfect time. It was just a moment that I would love to share because people should know that I’m not alone."

Wilson returned the favor by showing up at the Heat's 15th annual gala. The two were first linked over the summer during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

