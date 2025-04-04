A'ja Wilson makes feelings known on Dawn Staley, Lauren Betts & more ahead of Final Four showdowns

WNBA superstar A'ja Wilson is one of many players who have eagerly followed the college basketball playoffs this year. Ahead of Friday's Final Four matchups involving South Carolina vs. Texas and UCLA vs. UConn, Wilson talked about winning the championship under her former college coach, Dawn Staley.

Speaking on CBS, the Las Vegas Aces star revealed how she felt winning the NCAA title with the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2017.

"Incredible," Wilson said. " It was times when I spent a lot of time in my hotel room just thinking about and just being in awe of being here. I mean, this is what you worked so hard to be here and to be in this moment, and now to hang up a banner with her. And now she's having multiple banners and they're going for another one."

Wilson praised the current generation of college basketball stars like UCLA's Lauren Betts, noting their top-tier technical skills on the ball. She also highlighted how various programs are dedicated to further enhancing players' skills and abilities.

"It's elite. It's incredible. It really is. You can tell that they've been working on their craft, and I feel like in college, I wish I had that opportunity in college. ... But, no, they're really dedicated to getting better, and you see that in all the programs."

Wilson played for South Carolina from 2014 to 2018 and was instrumental in their first-ever national championship victory. Her performances earned her SEC Player of the Year honors three times. She also holds the all-time points record in the program's history (2,389).

A'ja Wilson opens up on ambitions of becoming a legend

In the same interview, A'ja Wilson also opened up about her plans to achieve much more in her professional and personal life. The 28-year-old is already a two-time WNBA champion and a six-time All-Star.

However, Wilson shows no signs of slowing down. When asked what's next for her, she said:

"I wanna be better. I just wanna be the best. I wanna be legendary and on all cylinders, not just on the basketball court. Everything in life, I try to be my best at. Obviously, I wanna be better than we were last year when it comes to the Aces. So if that means championship, let's do it. But I'm just excited to get back playing."

The Las Vegas Aces will face off against the defending champions, the New York Liberty, in their season opener on May 17. A'ja Wilson and company aim to kickstart the new season strong as they launch their title challenge and work to turn her dreams into reality.

