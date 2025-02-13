A'ja Wilson makes lighthearted promise to 2-time WNBA All-Star amid signature A'Ones hype

A'ja Wilson confirmed the release of her signature Nike A’One shoes roughly a week ago. Wilson featured reactions of celebrities, NBA and WNBA players to the soon-to-happen drop of her signature sneakers with the giant shoe and apparel brand. The three-time MVP responded to the congratulations in many of her Instagram stories over the past few days.

Allisha Gray wrote on IG on Wednesday that she would wear the A’One “until a hole is in the bottom.” The declaration prompted a reply from the three-time and reigning WNBA MVP.

“Love this A’ONE energy

"Your pair is ON THE WAY," Wilson added.

A'ja Wilson reacts to Allisha Gray's A'One praise on Instagram on Wednesday. [photo: @ajawilson22/IG]

Gray suits up for the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA but plays for the Lunar Owls in the Unrivaled. She said on Saturday after the Owls beat Breanna Stewart’s Mist BC 85-81 that she couldn’t wait to wear A'ja Wilson’s A’One.

Wilson has given a sneak peek of the highly awaited colorways but the shoe will only drop starting in March this year. Gray expressed her excitement to play with the A’Ones and after such praise on IG, maybe the Aces superstar will give her a pair or two to wear before the official release.

A'ja Wilson and Nike continue to hype up the A’One release

During the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX, Nike aired a commercial. The ad was the brand’s first release in 27 years. Phil Knight’s team focused on star women athletes to send a message.

The “So Win” campaign featured women’s basketball stars A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark. Women athletes from other disciplines were also included in the short clip from Nike.

Wilson backed up the campaign with a post on Instagram and wrote:

“You’ll be doubted, underestimated, and written oﬀ—whether you shine or fall short. So you might as well

"shine. ✨”

The Aces franchise cornerstone looped the A’Ones to the post with another message.

“Anybody can lose, but I’m not just anybody ✨” she wrote.

Allisha Gray reached the Unrivaled quarterfinal round but lost to Aaliyah Edwards in the one-on-one tournament. She can now concentrate on the Lunar Owls, who hold an 8-0 record. Gray will likely be wearing the A'Ones when the unbeaten Owls try to grab a slot in the championship game in March. She will only add to the hype surrounding the shoe release.

