A'ja Wilson Nike A’Two sneaker debut: Debut date, price and other details revealed in key announcement

By Rob Andrew Lo
Published Aug 12, 2025 06:11 GMT
Phoenix Mercury v Las Vegas Aces - Source: Getty
A'ja Wilson Nike A’Two sneaker debut - Source: Getty

After the relative success of her first signature shoe, A'ja Wilson is set to release another sneaker in her line named Nike A'Two. The shoe is expected to debut in the summer of 2026 with a major overhaul of their current shoe technology, according to a report by Sole Retriever.

The price will range from $115 to $145, slightly higher than the current price of the A'Ones. The A'Two is seen to hit the shelves only in select Nike stores and retailers for its initial release.

Wilson's A'One was a hit when it was released in May 2025. It was bannered by the Pink Aura colorway, which has since become a staple in the WNBA sneaker rotations.

The A'One boasted a cushion foam and a midsole infused with Phylon. On its sole, it also has a frame bezel, making the shoe popular for hoopers.

According to some reports, the A'Ones were so popular when it was released that reselling sites have increased their prices to over $200.

Aside from the pink ones, the sneakers also have the blue Indigo Girl and white OG Pearl colorways.

Wilson has been rocking her signature shoes this season with the Las Vegas Aces. She is currently averaging 22.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

With A'ja Wilson leading the charge, the Aces are expected to appear in the playoffs once more as they currently sit in the sixth spot with an 18-14 record.

A'ja Wilson made sure her signature shoes are perfect

A'ja Wilson did not want anything less from her first-ever sneaker line. In an interview with Andscape last year, she shared her mentality in creating her signature shoe with Nike.

"I don’t want anything average,” Wilson said. “I wanted my shoe to be perfect, because it deserves to be perfect. It deserves its own moment. Because, this shoe is real. And these don’t happen often. So, if we’re gonna do it, let’s do it big."
She also expressed how her family impacted the making of the A'Ones.

"I will always say: This shoe may have my name on it, but it’s so much bigger than me. This shoe is so much deeper than me. It’s definitely a shoutout to my family, but also to anyone who wants to break through and be great.”

While waiting for the release of her second shoe, A'ja Wilson is expected to have a busy month as the Aces are looking to secure their spot in the postseason.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
