A’ja Wilson pinpoints one key trait of Paige Bueckers as her WNBA launchpad

A'ja Wilson has pointed out one key quality of Paige Bueckers that can help her succeed in the WNBA. The UConn standout was selected as the No. 1 pick by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 draft and is set to begin her rookie season in professional basketball.

However, Wilson is familiar with her game and spoke with USA Today Sports in an interview on Thursday. When asked what she loved most about Bueckers' game and how that could help her in the league, she said:

"I would say her composure. She (Bueckers) plays with a sense of like, 'I've been here before.' Whether it's a championship game or whether it's the first game of the season, her composure is something that has really stuck with me."

A'ja Wilson further noted that Bueckers is very likable and added that she's eager to watch the 23-year-old develop her full potential in the WNBA.

"And how she just carries herself on and off the court. It's gonna go so far because it's relatable. People - they feel like they're very connected to her on a deeper level than just the athlete, and cool for her to see. So, I'm so excited to watch her blossom in our league."

Wilson's latest comments about Bueckers speak to her pedigree, even as a rookie. The two-time WNBA champion knows a thing or two about playing at the top level, and her glowing verdict highlights the kind of player the UConn alumna is.

Paige Bueckers joined the WNBA on the back of a solid record at UConn

Paige Bueckers enters professional basketball off the back of impressive performances in college that cemented her position as the most highly-rated player. She led the UConn Huskies women's team to its 12th national championship, defeating South Carolina in the final.

She won numerous awards in the process this past season, including the prestigious Wade Trophy. Bueckers also clinched the 2025 Nancy Lieberman National Point Guard of the Year award, the Big East Player of the Year and was named to both the First Team All-America and NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team.

On the court, she recorded double digits in 36 games as a senior while averaging 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 53.1%. Paige Bueckers will be hoping to build on her momentum when the new season kicks off.

