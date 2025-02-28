A'ja Wilson reacts in 2-words to 2× WNBA All-Star unveiling Aces star's signature Nike A'one shoes

A'ja Wilson has been in high spirits while promoting her upcoming Nike signature sneakers, the Nike A' Ones. The Las Vegas Aces star shared two-time All-Star Allisha Gray's Instagram story on Friday.

The story featured an image of a shoe box with Gray using a bunch of eye emojis in the caption while mentioning Wilson's Instagram. The Aces star expressed her thoughts with a caption:

"OPEN ITTTTTT," Wilson wrote.

Wilson mentioned another Instagram story of Gray. This time, the story featured an image of the Atlanta Dream star wearing black sneakers. In the caption of that story, the two-time All-Star had complimented Wilson for her work on the sneakers.

"Yeahhhh!! @aja22wilson you did you big one with these!!!," Gray said.

A'ja Wilson mentions back Allisha Gray's IG story. (Credits: @aja22wilson/Instagram)

Allisha Gray and A'ja Wilson share a good bond despite never playing together on the same team. Gray started her WNBA career with the Dallas Wings, and after spending five seasons in Dallas, she moved to Atlanta.

Gray had a breakout season with the Dream and lodged two All-Star nods in her first two seasons with the franchise. Right now, Gray is playing for the Lunar Owls BC in the 3-on-3 basketball league, Unrivaled.

On the other hand, Wilson has reigned supreme in the WNBA court. Last season, she won the MVP honor for the third time. She is currently focusing on the release of her sneakers in May 2025.

All we know about A'ja Wilson's signature Nike A'One sneakers

A'ja Wilson changed the WNBA landscape with her arrival. She dominated the league and led the Las Vegas Aces to back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023. In June, Nike revealed the logo for the Aces star's signature sneaker line.

This month, the sportswear giant gave the fans a first look into the much anticipated Nike A'Ones. The sneakers are scheduled to hit the shelves of selected retail stores and will be available on SNKRS in May. The shoe is announced in just the 'Pink Aura' colorway, with more variants planned in the future.

The sneakers come in bubble gum pink, covering the main body with a white and light pink gradient across the vamp and swoosh area. The signature Nike logo bears a slightly darker pink shade, while the eyelet, laces and soles follow the same color as the main body. Lastly, the tongue of the sneaker holds the A'One logo, making the sneaker unique to A'ja Wilson.

