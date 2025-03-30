A'ja Wilson reacts in 2 words as SC Gamecocks punch Final Four ticket after nail-biting win over Duke

Las Vegas Aces guard A'ja Wilson is gearing up for the 2025 WNBA season. However, that didn't stop her from following her alma mater, the South Carolina Gamecocks, as it competed in the NCAA Tournament.

Wilson reacted in two words on X as the Gamecocks booked their ticket to the Final Four. They defeated the No. 2-seeded Duke Blue Devils 54-50 in the NCAA Women's Birmingham Elite Eight on Sunday afternoon at Legacy Arena.

The three-time WNBA MVP spent four years with the Gamecocks, leading them to their first national championship in 2017. She is also the first player to win SEC Player of the Year three times and is the Gamecocks' all-time scoring leader with 2,389 points.

She was honored with a jersey retirement on Feb. 2 before the Gamecocks' game against Auburn.

South Carolina advanced to the Final Four for the fifth consecutive time. They will face the winner of Texas vs. TCU on Apr. 4 in Tampa, Florida, for a chance to defend their title.

A'ja Wilson partners with 2K Games to provide basketball court in Nevada

A'ja Wilson teamed up with 2K Games to provide basketball courts to the James Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada on Wednesday.

"Creating a space for the next generation to play, grow, and believe in themselves," wrote the 2K in an Instagram post.

This offseason, Wilson didn't compete in the Unrivaled tournament. She spoke to Time Magazine in February about choosing rest over competing in the tournament.

She will return in the 2025 season with a point to prove after being eliminated by the eventual champions, the New York Liberty, in last season's playoff semifinals. The Aces open their season with a revenge game against New York on May 17 at 12 p.m. ET.

Not only will A'ja Wilson and company aim to return to the summit of women's basketball, but she will also be defending her WNBA MVP award.

