A'ja Wilson reacts in 2-words to SC Gamecocks' special tribute for 2x WNBA champion's jersey retirement

The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball are set to retire A'ja Wilson's jersey. Wilson, who played for South Carolina for four college seasons, was one of, if not the team's best player. She helped bring home the title to the Gamecocks in her third season with the team.

After four full years of college, Wilson averaged 17.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.0 steals in her college career. Now, after seven years since her departure from the University, South Carolina is ready to show their appreciation by hanging Wilson's jersey up in the rafters.

The two-time WNBA champion expressed her excitement on social media as the Gamecocks announced on Instagram that the first 1,000 fans attending the event will receive a special hat dedicated to her.

Here's what Wilson commented in South Carolina's post:

"Stop itttttttr 😩😍😍😍😍"

The former Gamecocks center had a decorated career in college. Aside from the 2017 NCAA title win, she was also named NCAA Basketball Tournament Most Outstanding Player.

Wilson is a three-time SEC Player of the Year, which she won three years in a row, setting the record for most consecutive wins of the award. On top of her awards, A'ja is still South Carolina's all-time leading scorer in women's basketball.

Looking at A'ja Wilson's achievements in WNBA

A'ja Wilson is arguably one of the best players to set foot in the NCAA's women's basketball tournaments. She proved her dominance on the hardwood in college, which resulted in the Las Vegas Aces drafting her as the first pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft.

Wilson backed her credentials from her college career as she immediately proved to be one of the league's most dominant players. In her inaugural season, Wilson won the Rookie of the Year award, averaging 20.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game. She also became an All-Star.

Seven years later, A'ja Wilson is one of the most decorated players in WNBA history. She's a two-time WNBA champion, a WNBA Finals MVP, a three-time WNBA MVP, a two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, and a six-time All-Star. Wilson also dominated international waters as she has won two Olympic Gold Medals in her career.

