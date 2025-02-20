A'ja Wilson reacts in 3-words to major TIME's Women of the Year honor

Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson reacted to her latest achievement with a three-word message on social media. The reigning WNBA MVP was named one of TIME's Women of the Year on Thursday. She was selected alongside 12 other leaders for "building a more equal future."

"A'ja Wilson is one of TIME's Women of the Year," TIME Magazine captioned.

The post also touched on Wilson's accolades: two WNBA championships, three MVPs, an Olympic gold medal in Paris, the best-selling book "Dear Black Girls" and becoming the first WNBA player with a signature sneaker since 2010.

Wilson shared the post on her Instagram story, explaining how much the honor meant to her.

"top tier blessings," Wilson wrote.

Wilson's story on TIME's achievement (image credit: instagram/aja22wilson)

In 2024, Wilson kept the Aces afloat during a tumultuous season, dominated both ends of the court and won the 2024 MVP award while being a serious contender to take home the Defensive Player of the Year award again.

TIME has paid close attention to the league, as Wilson joined Caitlin Clark as two players honored by the magazine. Clark was named the 2024 Athlete of the Year in December.

Wilson couldn't win a third consecutive championship with Las Vegas, only finishing fourth in the WNBA standings and losing to the New York Liberty in the second round of the playoffs. However, Wilson was on another level as she was the best player in the league and the best for Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

A'ja Wilson shares feelings on missing out on three-peat with Aces

During her interview with TIME, A'ja Wilson was asked about the most disappointing moment of her 2024 season. She shared how she felt seeing the possibility of winning three straight championships vanish.

"Not getting the three-peat was hard," Wilson said. "The regret is the hardest part that I've had to deal with in this offseason, because I'm like, “What could I have done differently to get a different outcome?” When in reality, it just wasn't our time. And to see New York do it is like, Ah. But it's part of the game—it's the healthy balance that you’ve got to fight through."

The Aces went through several changes this offseason and Wilson look to lead a renewed team to the promised land.

