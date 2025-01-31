A'ja Wilson reacts in 5-words to South Carolina celebrating her jersey retirement with iconic throwback pics

A'ja Wilson reacted to a post from the South Carolina Gamecocks' Instagram profile hyping up her upcoming jersey retirement. The reigning unanimous WNBA MVP will see her jersey hang in the rafters on Sunday.

On Thursday, the account shared throwback pictures of Wilson from her college days and asked fans which was their favorite moment of the Las Vegas Aces star's tenure in Columbia.

Wilson jokingly commented on the post with a five-word message about her change in appearance.

"Whew Glo-Up is real 😩," Wilson commented.

A'ja Wilson was an unstoppable force with the South Carolina Gamecocks. Under Dawn Staley, the center finished her career at SC as the leader in career points (2,389), career blocked shots (363), career block shot average (2.6), career free throws made (597) and career free throw attempts (835).

If that wasn't enough, she finished second in career field goals made (893), career defensive rebounds (821) and career double-doubles (47). Last but not least, she finished third in career rebounds (1,195) and career games played (138).

The 2017 NCAA championship was the cherry on top, with Wilson putting on a show with 17.9 points and 7.5 rebounds in 35 games.

A'ja Wilson named USA Basketball's 5-on-5 Female Athlete of the Year

The accolades keep on coming for A'ja Wilson. Days before having her jersey retired by her alma mater, she received another honor from USA Basketball, which named her the 5-on-5 Female Athlete of the Year for 2024 on Tuesday.

It's the third time A'ja Wilson has won the award, joining Teresa Edwards, Lisa Leslie, Breanna Stewart, and Diana Taurasi on the list of three-time winners.

Wilson led Team USA to their eighth straight Olympic gold medal during the Paris Olympics last summer. She averaged a double-double of 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game en route to winning the MVP and All-Star Five honors during that tournament.

She also led the team in blocks (2.7) and steals (1.5), joining Cheryl Miller in 1984 as the only players in USA history to lead the team in four major statistical categories at an Olympic Games.

