A'ja Wilson reacts as boyfriend Bam Adebayo creates historic NBA record

Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson shared a one-word reaction after her boyfriend Bam Adebayo created history on Monday night. The Miami Heat center was instrumental in his team's 106-90 win over the Washington Wizards, scoring his 222nd double-double, the most in Heat franchise history.

The center broke the record against the Wizards at the Kaseya Center after he finished the game with 19 points and 15 rebounds.

Wilson took to Threads to post about her boyfriend's achievement with a simple one-worded response. Captioning the Thread with Bam's figure, the WNBA MVP wrote:

"222"

Adebayo shattered Rony Seikaly's record, which was untouched for over three decades. Seikaly suited up for the Miami Heat between 1988 to 1994 and won the Most Improved Award during the 1989-90 season.

Adebayo, who has been with the Miami Heat since being drafted by the franchise as the 14th overall pick during the 2017 NBA Draft, earned this milestone after suiting up 547 times for the South Beach outfit.

After a slow start to the season, Bam Adebayo seems to have found his rhythm. He scored 30 points against the Knicks in their overtime loss before breaking the record with a double-double against the Wizards.

Bam Adebayo, the first player to debut his girlfriend A'ja Wilson's shoes on court

WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson finally launched her long-awaited signature shoe with Nike, the A'One on February 3. The star's launch was soon debuted on court by her boyfriend Bam Adebayo who wore the sneakers on February 8 against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Miami Heat's official X (formerly Twitter) account posted a picture of Adebayo wearing A'ja's new kicks during the pre-game warm-up. Captioning the post with a witty comment the handle wrote:

" Bam’s shoe game is A’One"

The sole, laces and tongue had a Barbie pink shade while the front of the shoe had a little shade of baby pink. A shiny pink is featured on the Nike swoosh design.

However, the shoes debuted to a loss as the Miami Heat were beaten by the Brooklyn Nets, 102-86.

