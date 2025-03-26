A'ja Wilson reacts as she works up sweat with $491,016 teammate ahead of new season

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson and newly acquired guard Jewell Loyd were training together. The former Seattle Storm star shared pictures of the two on Instagram on Wednesday, and Wilson reacted to the post in the comments section.

Wilson reacted with two "nail emojis," a sign that she's ready for the two superstars to hit the ground running as the new season approaches.

A'ja Wilson's comment/Instagram

Loyd, who has a $491,016 guaranteed salary per Spotrac, joined the Aces in a shocking move that sent waves through the WNBA. The six-time All-Star was traded in a three-team deal that involved the LA Sparks and Seattle Storm.

The trade, finalized in January, marked the end of an era for the Storm. She had spent her entire 10-year WNBA career with the team.

The Aces, meanwhile, bolstered their roster with the addition of Loyd, creating a formidable duo with Wilson.

The Sparks acquired three-time WNBA All-Star Kelsey Plum from the Aces as part of the deal. The Storm, meanwhile, received the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, Li Yueru and a 2026 first-round draft pick from the Aces.

Loyd averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in the 2024 season. She is expected to make an immediate impact with the Aces alongside three-time WNBA MVP Wilson as the Aces aim to reclaim their lost crown from the New York Liberty.

A'ja Wilson shared BTS from Las Vegas tour ahead of the new season

A'ja Wilson missed the chance of a three-peat after losing 3–1 to eventual champions, the Liberty, in the semifinals. She's been gearing up for the new season. She dropped her Pink Aura A'One sneakers with Nike and visited Las Vegas to promote its release.

She shared the BTS images on Sunday, with the caption:

"LAS VEGAS the love and support is amazing kinda got me ready for the season! Can’t thank you all enough."

Wilson will have the opportunity to get revenge on Liberty when the season starts. The Aces travel to face the champions in their first matchup on May 17, with tip-off slated for 3 p.m. EST.

