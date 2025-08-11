A’ja Wilson with a realistic claim for MVP? Here's why Aces star cannot be counted out

A’ja Wilson delivered a historic showing on Sunday night, becoming the first player in WNBA history to notch a 30-point, 20-rebound double-double. She posted 32 points and tied her career-best mark with 20 boards, shooting 13-of-25 to power the Las Vegas Aces past the Connecticut Sun, 94-86.

Ad

With the performance, Wilson boosted her August averages to 26.4 points per game (second-best in the league) and a league-leading 11.4 rebounds. Overall this season, she ranks second in scoring at 22.2 ppg and second in rebounding at 9.6 rpg.

Ad

Trending

The only players ahead of her in those categories are sidelined All-Stars Napheesa Collier (23.5 ppg) and Angel Reese (12.6 rpg). Wilson’s durability compared to the two has strengthened her push for a late-season award run, possibly even MVP.

While the Aces have had an up-and-down year, currently sitting sixth, Wilson has led them on a four-game winning streak to improve to 18-14. Her dominant play has been central to that surge.

Ad

Since MVP voting often hinges on narrative, Wilson steering Las Vegas to a winning record and potentially a top-four seed could swing the race, especially with favorite Collier out and the Minnesota Lynx thriving in her absence.

Last year, A’ja Wilson captured her third MVP after breaking single-season records for total points (1,021) and rebounds (451), while also pacing the league in blocks. She set a new WNBA scoring average record at 26.9 ppg on an efficient 51.8% shooting.

Ad

She became just the fourth player in league history to earn three MVPs, and in 2024, A’ja Wilson is in position to chase a fourth.

A’ja Wilson was predicted to capture fourth MVP before the season

Before the season began, ESPN’s Kevin Pelton predicted A’ja Wilson would make more history by securing her fourth MVP trophy.

Ad

“As terrific as Napheesa Collier was last season, there is a reason A'ja Wilson won MVP unanimously,” Pelton wrote. “She put together a historic campaign to win the award for the third time in the past five seasons.

“There's no reason to expect much drop-off this year as she pursues becoming the first player in WNBA history to reach four MVP trophies.”

Ad

In the same preseason preview, other ESPN analysts predicted Napheesa Collier would win MVP.

According to BetMGM, Collier is now the heavy favorite at -750 odds, up from +250 before the season. Wilson sits with the fourth-best odds at +4000 after opening the year as the second favorite at +200.

Phoenix Mercury’s Alyssa Thomas holds the second-best odds at +550, followed by Sabrina Ionescu at +3500. Caitlin Clark, who entered as the preseason favorite at +195, is now fifth at +25000.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More