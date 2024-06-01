A'ja Wilson reveals the reason behind Las Vegas Aces' surprising loss against Atlanta Dream: "We just didn't have it"

A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces suffered a disappointing defeat against the Atlanta Dream on Friday. Despite her best efforts and an MVP-caliber performance by Wilson, the Aces failed to outscore Dream in the second leading to their second loss of the season.

After the game, Wilson revealed the reason for her team's loss to the fans.

"Defensively I think we had a pretty decent showing, I just think offensively we just didn’t have it," Wilson said.

Wilson's assessment was on point as the Aces were strong defensively but failed to make much impact on the offensive end. Kelsey Plum also shared her insights on the disappointing loss. She remarked that there was a lot to learn from the defeat and it was good for them to get these learning lessons early in the season.

The Aces had a great start in the first half of the game. However, things changed after halftime. The Dream successfully pressured the Aces in the second half outscoring them in the third and fourth quarters to seal the win. A'ja Wilson had 28 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the game while Kelsey Plum had 19 points, one rebound, and six assists for the night.

A'ja Wilson fails to uphold her historic double-double record

Since the start of this season, A'ja Wilson has delivered dominant performances in all of the games she played. She consistently put up incredible numbers in the first five matches scoring more than twenty points and collecting more than 10 rebounds. She became the first woman in the WNBA to record a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double in every game she played this season.

However, her streak came to an end on Friday night after she failed to post a double-double against the Dream. Wilson is currently averaging 26.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season.

A'ja Wilson meets an emotional fan on her birthday after suffering a loss against the Dream

After a disappointing loss against the Atlanta Dream, A'ja Wilson made the day for a big fan. A young girl wanted to meet the Las Vegas Aces star on her birthday and Wilson decided to fulfill her wish.

The young fan had Wilson's book "Dear Black Girls: How to Be True to You." she received the Aces star's autograph on her book. The young fan was crying profusely after meeting her idol and Wilson consoled her. Later, they clicked some photographs to commemorate the event.