A'ja Wilson's $96,820 teammate commemorates her MBA degree from Caitlin Clark's alma mater

On Tuesday, Las Vegas Aces icon A'ja Wilson's teammate, Megan Gustafson, celebrated her MBA from the University of Iowa. The center, a part of the Hawkeyes team between 2015 and 2019, finished her bachelor's at Caitlin Clark's alma mater before returning to finish her post-graduation.

Ad

Sharing an image from her last class at the university, Gustafson marked the occasion with a selfie. Posting it on her Instagram story, the former Dallas Wings player captioned the picture with a short note.

"That feeling when you finish your last class EVER!" she wrote, followed by an emoji.

"MBA ✅," she further added.

Megan Gustafson shares an image after completing her final MBA class. Image via Instagram/@megangustafson10

Gustafsson sharing the selfie while donning an Iowa Hawkeyes jumper. She spent four seasons with the team and enjoyed a successful tenure, suiting up for the school on 135 occasions.

Ad

Trending

The 2024 EuroCup champion was a great asset for the Hawkeyes before Caitlin Clark and averaged 20.8 points and 10.7 rebounds during her time there. She was also named Naismith College Player of the Year in her final season, a testament to her collegiate career.

Drafted by the Dallas Wings as the 17th overall pick, Gustafsson has since been part of four WNBA outfits, including the Phoenix Mercury and Washington Mystics. She signed a two-year, $190,820 contract with the Aces in 2024 and carries a cap hit of $96,820 this season.

Ad

With her MBA done, Gustaffson will head back to Vegas to join A'ja Wilson and Co. as they prepare for their season opener against the New York Liberty at the Barclays Center.

A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces complete preseason with a perfect record as they prepare for the WNBA season

The Las Vegas Aces look rejuvenated in their first few games back as they ended their preseason undefeated. The team is nursing its way back from failing to do a three-peat and hopes to go for the championship again this season. A'ja Wilson and Co. finished fourth in the 2024 WNBA table and made it to the semifinals before being eliminated by the eventual champions.

Ad

The Aces have been brilliant in their two preseason games, defeating the Phoenix Mercury and the Dallas Wings. They faced the Wings in the first game at the Purcell Pavilion at Joyce Center and beat them 112-78.

Wilson and Jackie Young were the highest scorers on the night, finishing the game with 28 and 19 points, respectively. In the second game, they faced the Mercury in a tight affair, which they won by a single point. A'ja Wilson was once again heavily involved as she recorded 14 points and six rebounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More