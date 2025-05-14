A'ja Wilson's $96,820 teammate commemorates her MBA degree from Caitlin Clark's alma mater

On Tuesday, Las Vegas Aces icon A'ja Wilson's teammate, Megan Gustafson, celebrated her MBA from the University of Iowa. The center, a part of the Hawkeyes team between 2015 and 2019, finished her bachelor's at Caitlin Clark's alma mater before returning to finish her post-graduation.
Sharing an image from her last class at the university, Gustafson marked the occasion with a selfie. Posting it on her Instagram story, the former Dallas Wings player captioned the picture with a short note.
"That feeling when you finish your last class EVER!" she wrote, followed by an emoji.
"MBA ✅," she further added.
Gustafsson sharing the selfie while donning an Iowa Hawkeyes jumper. She spent four seasons with the team and enjoyed a successful tenure, suiting up for the school on 135 occasions.
The 2024 EuroCup champion was a great asset for the Hawkeyes before Caitlin Clark and averaged 20.8 points and 10.7 rebounds during her time there. She was also named Naismith College Player of the Year in her final season, a testament to her collegiate career.
Drafted by the Dallas Wings as the 17th overall pick, Gustafsson has since been part of four WNBA outfits, including the Phoenix Mercury and Washington Mystics. She signed a two-year, $190,820 contract with the Aces in 2024 and carries a cap hit of $96,820 this season.
With her MBA done, Gustaffson will head back to Vegas to join A'ja Wilson and Co. as they prepare for their season opener against the New York Liberty at the Barclays Center.
A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces complete preseason with a perfect record as they prepare for the WNBA season
The Las Vegas Aces look rejuvenated in their first few games back as they ended their preseason undefeated. The team is nursing its way back from failing to do a three-peat and hopes to go for the championship again this season. A'ja Wilson and Co. finished fourth in the 2024 WNBA table and made it to the semifinals before being eliminated by the eventual champions.
The Aces have been brilliant in their two preseason games, defeating the Phoenix Mercury and the Dallas Wings. They faced the Wings in the first game at the Purcell Pavilion at Joyce Center and beat them 112-78.
Wilson and Jackie Young were the highest scorers on the night, finishing the game with 28 and 19 points, respectively. In the second game, they faced the Mercury in a tight affair, which they won by a single point. A'ja Wilson was once again heavily involved as she recorded 14 points and six rebounds.