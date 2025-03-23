A'ja Wilson's Aces backup shares heartfelt reaction to inspirational teammate's signature shoe

A'ja Wilson keeps making history on and off the basketball court. The two-time WNBA champion became the second Black WNBA player to get her signature shoe with Nike. It took almost 30 years before someone else did what Cheryl Swoopes did in 1996.

So, with her new A'One model set to drop this weekend, fellow Las Vegas Aces star Megan Gustafson congratulated her on this massive accomplishment with a post on X Saturday.

"A really has her own shoe!!!" Gustaffson wrote. "If there’s anyone to look up to, @_ajawilson22 is the O’NE. An amazing player but an even better human and teammate!!"

The sneakers will drop in a “Pink Aura” colorway, and while it's about to hit the stores on May 6, some fans got early access to it when Dick’s Sporting Goods hosted a pop-up at two stores in Las Vegas on Saturday.

A'ja Wilson wanted her sneakers to be different

This accomplishment has been a long time in the making. Wilson has established herself as one of the driving forces in the WNBA, and with the league becoming more popular by the day, it only made sense that Nike made the most of this wave.

When asked about her favorite sneakers, A'ja Wilson said she really loved the fit of Kobes and LeBrons.

"I mean, I love shoes," she said in February. "I played in Kobes throughout the beginning of my WNBA career. And then obviously I just started rocking LeBrons. And Bron is very comfortable to me. I've always loved it."

However, she wanted her signature sneakers to be unique.

"When it came to my shoe, I literally scratched the whole board. I was like, I don't want my shoe to feel like any other, I don't want my shoe to look like any other," Wilson said. "I didn't even have a mold or a vision that I wanted to go after. So we really just kind of started from scratch.

"And I was like, this is what I want. What could it look like in a very nice way that people would want to buy? And that's where we got it from."

Sabrina Ionescu's Sabrina 2 has become popular even among NBA players, and with A'ja Wilson's leverage and pull in basketball, it won't be long before we see them rocking A'Ones as well.

