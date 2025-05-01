A'ja Wilson's backup center Megan Gustafson lands on injured list with leg injury

Ahead of the 2025 WNBA season, Las Vegas Aces backup center Megan Gustafson has suffered a lower left leg injury, landing her on the sidelines for an indefinite period of time.

On Thursday, the news was relayed to basketball fans by the Underdog WNBA account, as well as the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The news comes just one day ahead of the Aces' first preseason game against the Dallas Wings. So far, there's no word on what kind of injury Gustafson sustained.

Per the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Aces are planning to provide updates on Gustafson's injury "as appropriate," with no further word on what her path to recovery may look like.

Last year, Gustafson averaged 3.7 points and 1.9 rebounds per game while playing 38 games for the Aces. Prior to that, she had a career year with the Phoenix Mercury, averaging 7.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at the season ahead for A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces on the heels of Megan Gustafson's injury

The Las Vegas Aces' 2025 preseason slate will tip off Friday with a home game against the Dallas Wings. The team will be back in action again on Tuesday for a preseason showdown with the Phoenix Mercury before the regular season tips off on May 17.

This year, the Aces are heading into the regular season to retake their place atop the league. The Aces entered the 2024 season as two-time defending champs, eager to become just the second team in WNBA history to three-peat.

However, the team was eliminated by the New York Liberty in the second round. Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty to their first championship in franchise history.

Now, with backup center Megan Gustafson set to be sidelined indefinitely, the Aces will have to figure out how they're going to plug the hole. They have veteran center Kiah Stokes, second-year center Elizabeth Kitley and 24-year-old Queen Egbo.

