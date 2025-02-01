A'ja Wilson's father drops emotional tribute for 3× MVP ahead of landmark career achievement

A'ja Wilson's father Roscoe Wilson had the opportunity to talk about the 2024 WNBA MVP's latest milestone ahead of her special day on Sunday. Wilson, who last played for the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2018, is getting her jersey retired this weekend and all the people who accompanied and supported her along the way are sharing their thoughts on her getting this honor.

In a video shared by Sean Hurd of Andscape on Friday, Roscoe reflected on her daughter's successful college career, admitting it was hard to sum up everything the center did during her stint with the Gamecocks.

"I can't even put into words, to see my daughter and see the things she's accomplished. See her up here. That's my girl," Wilson said.

A'ja Wilson played with the South Carolina Gamecocks from 2015 through 2018, becoming one of the best players in the country and establishing herself as one of the best prospects the WNBA had seen in recent times.

The list of records she established and broke includes the most career points (2,389), blocked shots (363), free throws made (597) and free throw attempts (835) in the program's history.

More than that, she finished her career second in field goals made (893), defensive rebounds (821) and career double-doubles (47).

A'ja Wilson led Gamecocks to a national championship in 2017

Besides all the individual accolades, A'ja Wilson was something else during her junior year. She went all the way to the national championship game in the 2016-17 season, ultimately leading her squad to the promised land. In 35 games, she averaged 17.9 points and 7.8 rebounds, earned unanimous First-Team All-American honors and was named a finalist for the Naismith Award, the Wooden Award and the Wade trophy.

The Gamecocks won their second championship with Dawn Staley that year, with Wilson marking her name in history. Seven years later, she'll be back at the pavilion to receive a huge honor.

After being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA draft, Wilson became the best player in the world in 2024, dominating the competition from start to finish, being the main reason why the Las Vegas Aces secured the No. 4 seed in the league.

Wilson is already a two-time WNBA champion, but she's not stopping there. After becoming the second unanimous MVP in league history, she's keen to keep adding silverware to the cabinet.

