A'ja Wilson's 'favorite Olympian' Bam Adebayo shows up courtside to support Aces superstar in first duel with Kelsey Plum

A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces squared off against former teammate and championship-winning guard Kelsey Plum on Friday night at Michelob ULTRA Arena — their first meeting since Plum was traded to the LA Sparks. The event drew stars, including Wilson’s “favorite Olympian” Bam Adebayo, who was in the crowd.

Long rumored to be dating but only going public in February, Wilson and Adebayo regularly show up for each other’s games — and given the magnitude of Friday’s Aces-Sparks clash, Adebayo made sure to be there.

The WNBA shared a clip of Adebayo arriving at the arena.

On the court, the Aces dominated the first half, going into halftime up 57-42, led by A'ja Wilson's 17 points, six boards and five assists.

Plum, meanwhile, had a quieter start, finishing the first half with just four points and three assists.

Dating speculation between Wilson and Adebayo began ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics when the two were seen together in Las Vegas during Team USA’s training camp.

The buzz intensified after Wilson appeared as Adebayo’s “guest” at his Miami-Dade key-to-the-city ceremony, where she smiled from the audience in a yellow dress while the mayor teasingly acknowledged their relationship.

Wilson later publicly referred to Adebayo as her “favorite Olympian” during her South Carolina jersey retirement in February.

A'ja Wilson opens up about relationship with Bam Adebayo

In February, during the launch of her signature A’One sneakers, A'ja Wilson opened up about her relationship with Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo in an interview with Elle, describing it as one built on mutual support.

"We know how to navigate through a lot of different things and never shy from moments, but also make sure that we uplift (each other)," she said.

She again called Adebayo her “favorite Olympian,” and emphasized how his support helps bring out her best.

"I would’ve been doing a disservice if I did not mention my favorite Olympian,” she said. “Because of that favorite Olympian, you see the best of me. Because of the care and the support that not a lot of people see all the time.

"If I did not recognize my special Olympian, he wouldn’t be able to get his flowers. So, in that sense, I think it was just a perfect time. ... It was just a moment that I would love to share because people should know that I’m not alone. I have an amazing support system behind me."

A'ja Wilson and the Aces now look to capture another title, this time alongside new backcourt addition Jewell Loyd.

