A'ja Wilson's friend alleges Napheesa Collier's 'white husband's' influence won't be enough to rival Aces star's greatness

A'ja Wilson's friend, Michael McManus, known on social media as Deloris, made an unusual claim on X, stating that Napheesa Collier's push for MVP isn't a take based purely on basketball. McManus alleged that the media is propping up Napheesa Collier in the MVP race to give A’ja Wilson a rival since Breanna Stewart is on the decline.

DELORIS NO SPACE FOR H8 JORDAN @@wheelsfelloff_ Ok so I have a hot take I'm willing to discuss and yes it is slightly a homer take BUT My point The hype around Phee and even the push for her to be MVP (more so considered one of the very best) doesnt feel like a purely basketball take.

McManus also suggested that the race of Napheesa Collier’s husband, Alex Bazzell, has helped her gain more of a platform.

Regardless of McManus’ claims, Napheesa Collier's WNBA journey tells a different story. She has taken a step forward every year since her WNBA debut in 2019. Collier started off averaging 13.1 points and 6.6 rebounds during her rookie year in 2019. Since her pregnancy in 2022, she has been on a different level.

This year, Collier has been one of the best players in the league, recording 26.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Thanks to her stellar form, the Minnesota Lynx have a perfect record and lead the Western Conference (7-0).

On the other hand, A’ja Wilson has also been stellar, recording 22.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists. She has led the Aces to four wins in their first six games. Based on their impact and the success of their respective teams, it is evident that Collier's inclusion in the MVP race is a result of her on-court performance.

Napheesa Collier is leading the race for the 2025 WNBA MVP

After winning MVP in the Unrivaled League’s inaugural season, Collier is now eyeing her first-ever WNBA MVP award. At the time of writing, she leads the league in scoring with 26.3 points per game. She is also top five in steals (2.3) and blocks (1.3) per game.

Her fantastic play on both ends of the floor has been key to the Minnesota Lynx’s perfect start to the 2025 WNBA season. Barring any injuries, she and the Lynx look set to win the Western Conference again.

Collier came up short in the MVP race last season, losing the award to A’ja Wilson. She also lost the WNBA finals to the New York Liberty in five games. With the 2025 season in its early stages, there's still a long way to go for Collier if she hopes to take the team further this year.

