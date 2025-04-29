A'ja Wilson's friend claims Saquon Barkley's 'true colors' shone through in response to backlash after visit with Donald Trump

Michael McManus, a friend of Las Vegas Aces star A'Ja Wilson, had words to say about Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley after the Eagles visited the White House on Monday to celebrate their latest title.

Barkley became the center of attention after it was shown that he played a round of golf with President Donald Trump. The NFL champion initially went to X to voice his opinion on the situation.

"Lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day," Barkley wrote on X.

McManus reposted the tweet on his Instagram story while captioning the post with how he feels towards the Eagles RB. The artist said the tweet shows exactly what Barkley is all about.

"True Colors," McManus captioned the post.

Michael McManus reacts to Saquon Barkley's post on X

McManus has been a controversial figure when it comes to athletes, whether it be in the WNBA or in this case, the NFL. However, McManus has been a stout supporter of the Las Vegas Aces' star.

During the offseason, the reigning league MVP sold her first pair of signature shoes. McManus showcased the moment on his Instagram, captioning the photo collage with the name of Wilson's shoe.

"Air Force A'Ones," the post said.

Fans were divided over Barkley's actions, with some fans supporting the running back and others disapproved.

A'ja Wilson is excited to be back with South Carolina teammate Tiffany Mitchell

The Las Vegas Aces are prepping to open the preseason on Friday now that training camp has began for All-WNBA teams on Sunday. A'ja Wilson showed her excitement for not only the season restarting, but for the reunion of her and Tiffany Mitchell.

"Back with my girlie," Wilson posted on her Instagram story.

A'ja Wilson excited to reunite with Tiffany Mitchell

Mitchell signed with the Las Vegas Aces during the offseason after spending last season with the Connecticut Sun. Mitchell and Wilson were teammates at South Carolina, where Mitchell played from 2012-2016 and Wilson played from 2014-2018.

Mitchell was traded to the Connecticut Sun from the Minnesota Lynx in exchange for Natisha Hiedeman. She became an integral part of the Sun rotation but missed the second half of the 2024 season recovering from sepsis and six abdominal abscesses.

She returned to the court during the offseason, competing in Israel in the Israeli D1 League, where she averaged 17.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

