A'ja Wilson's friend drops hot take on Caitlin Clark, Rickea Jackson & more

A'ja Wilson's friend, Michael McManus, also known on social media as Deloris, dropped his latest rankings on who he believes the top 15 WNBA guards are entering the league as the season approaches.

The WNBA returns to training camp on Sunday as each franchise welcomed its star players, and McManus wasted no time dropping his thoughts.

On Monday, McManus ranked each guard before following up with his specific hot takes.

"Deloris’ Top 15 WNBA guards 1. Arike [Ogunbowale] 2. Caitlin [Clark] 3. Jackie [Young] 4. Kah [Kahleak Copper] 5. Rhyne [Howard] 6. Chelsea [Gray] 7. KP [Kelsey Plum] 8. Allisha [Gray] 9. Sabrina [Ionescu] 10. Jewell [Loyd] 11. Courtney [Williams] 12. Skylar [Diggins] 13. [Ariel] Atkins 14. Rickea [Jackson] 15. [Betnijah] Laney-Hamilton," McManus wrote.

"Hot takes 1. Caitlin is only a 2 because of defense. 2. Allisha Gray is the best two way guard in the league.3. Rickea is a consistent 3 point shot away from Sheryl Swoopes," McManus added.

Expand Tweet

McManus has been a stout supporter of A'ja Wilson. McManus attended Wilson's first sale of her new signature shoe earlier this year.

A'ja Wilson shares a heartfelt moment with Ace's teammate, Elizabeth Kitley

On Monday, A'ja Wilson posted on her Instagram story to give fans an insight into the training of the Las Vegas Aces.

Wilson posted a photo featuring herself and fellow teammate Elizabeth Kitley guarding each other down low in the post. She also captioned the photo with a heartfelt message to Kitley.

"My Kit Kat," Wilson wrote.

A'ja Wilson post a heartfelt message to her Aces teammate

The Aces lasted till the WNBA semifinals last season, where they fell to the New York Liberty, shattering their hopes for a three-peat.

Kitley was drafted by the Las Vegas Aces with the 24th pick in the 2024 WNBA draft out of Virginia Tech. She spent the last season rehabbing from a torn ACL, which she suffered at the end of the 2023-2024 season in her final collegiate season.

Meanwhile, Wilson is coming off another MVP season after averaging 26.9 points and 11.9 rebounds. It's the third time the Las Vegas star has received the award in her career.

