A'ja Wilson's friend gives reality check to Angel Reese's fans for outrage on Candace Parker's comments: "What Sky fans do to Kamilla"

A’ja Wilson’s friend, Michael McManus, pointed out Angel Reese’s fans after their heated reactions to Candace Parker’s comments on Reese. Parker sparked outrage among Reese’s supporters by ranking the Chicago Sky player as a C-tier playerMcManus clapped back at the backlash, highlighting that Sky supporters criticizing Parker were guilty of the same behavior toward Kamilla Cardoso. Popularly known as Deloris on social media, she implied that fans did not give the Brazilian center her due credit.“What yall believe Candace is doing to Angel Is what Sky fans do to Kamilla every game Pot and kettle,” McManus tweeted.Credits: X (@wheelsfelloff_)Cardoso hasn’t received flowers for her sensational campaign. She is one of only eight players in the league to average 12.0+ points and 7.5+ rebounds per game.Whereas, Reese got off to a slow start this season. However, she’s found her rhythm as of late. Over 23 games, she’s averaged 14.2 points and 12.6 rebounds, making her the only player in the WNBA averaging a double-double.Despite their individual success, the Sky are struggling with a 7-19 record. They are on a six-game losing streak and have dropped to second-to-last in the WNBA standings over the past fortnight.Candace Parker doubles down on her take regarding Angel ReeseDespite the backlash sparked by Candace Parker’s initial comments about Angel Reese, the former WNBA star refused to walk back her statement. She has doubled down, reinforcing her stance during a recent episode of her &quot;Post Moves&quot; podcast with Aliyah Boston.Parker began by listing all the players that she ranked:&quot;A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart, Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Plum, Sabrina Ionescu, Arike Ogunbowale, Paige Bueckers, Cam Brink and Angel Reese.&quot;She then justified her claim that Reese was not better than any of the above-mentioned players.“I in no way, shape, or form am a hater. What player are you taking Angel Reese over, of those that I just listed?”Some can make an argument that Reese has been more impactful than LA Sparks’ Cam Brink, who has missed a significant portion of her career due to meniscus and ACL injuries.