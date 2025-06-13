A'ja Wilson's latest injury update rings alarm bells for slumping Aces ahead of showdown vs. in-form Paige Bueckers

A'ja Wilson's latest injury update could jeopardize the Las Vegas Aces' chances of bouncing back after two brutal losses when they take on Paige Bueckers' Wings on Friday. The Aces announced on Thursday that Wilson is doubtful for the game because of a head injury suffered during the third quarter of Wednesday's loss to the LA Sparks. The reigning MVP didn't return in the 97-89 defeat.

Wilson's doubtful status means she's leaning towards missing her first game. She has averaged 20.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.6 blocks in eight appearances. Wilson's terrific form is one of the biggest reasons why the Aces haven't fallen below the .500 mark.

Entering Friday's contest with a 4-4 record, Las Vegas might not be able to hold onto that without Wilson. While the Wings are a league-worst 1-10 to start the season, Bueckers is in phenomenal rhythm after tallying a career-high 35 points in Wednesday's loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

She returned from a two-week injury layoff and dominated off the bat, tallying 22 points in the first half alone on 8-of-10 shots. With the Aces missing their best two-way player in Wilson, if Bueckers replicates her efforts from the last game, the Wings winning their second game of the year remains a high possibility.

A'ja Wilson was bleeding, says Aces coach Becky Hammon

Becky Hammon seemed concerned for A'ja Wilson after Wednesday's loss. The Aces coach revealed that Wilson potentially took a hit from her former teammate, Dearica Hamby, which led to her head injury. Hammon said that Wilson was bleeding and couldn't return because of it.

Callie Fin @CallieJLaw LINK Becky Hammon said there isn't much certainty with A'ja Wilson's status until she visits a doctor tomorrow. "I think she got elbowed by (Dearica) Hamby. I know she was bleeding. And I know she couldn't come back."

A'Ja Wilson being doubtful for Friday seems encouraging for her prospects to return as early as Sunday's clash against the Phoenix Mercury. That, of course, is speculation based on her status against the Wings. If she was ruled out from the get-go, Wilson returning after the Mercury game would have been more realistic.

The Aces will have to rely on Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray to deliver in Wilson's absence. They will also hope Jewell Lloyd finds her rhythm after a sluggish start to her Aces' career.

Elizabeth Kitley or Kiersten Bell could start in Wilson's place on Friday.

