  • A'ja Wilson's mom drops heartfelt reaction to Michael McManus as Aces star links arms with controversial figure during special day

A'ja Wilson's mom drops heartfelt reaction to Michael McManus as Aces star links arms with controversial figure during special day

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Mar 17, 2025 13:18 GMT
A
A'ja Wilson's mom drops heartfelt reaction to Michael McManus as Aces star links arms with controversial figure during special day (Image: @aja22wilson IG, @maliquemcmanus IG)

A'ja Wilson was joined by Michael McManus on her special day as the Las Vegas Aces star sold her first signature shoe, the Nike A'One, in South Carolina on Sunday. McManus shared moments from the special day on Instagram, with the caption:

"Air Force A’Ones 🙃🥰."
The post drew a heartfelt reaction from A'ja's mom, Eva Wilson, as she dropped a string of heart emojis in the comments section:

Wilson’s mom reacts to McManus' Instagram post featuring Aces star’s special day (Image: @maliquemcmanus IG)

A'ja Wilson was elated to have sold the first pair of her signature kicks on Sunday. She didn't hold back her emotions as she shared the news with her followers on Threads.

"I just sold my first shoe 🥹💞 excuse me while I go cry," Wilson wrote in the post.
Michael McManus was alongside Wilson, showing his support for the two-time WNBA champion during her milestone. In an Instagram story earlier on Sunday, he shared his excitement for Wilson's special day.

"Wouldn't miss it for the world! it's A'One time," McManus captioned his IG story.
(Image: @maliquemcmanus IG)

McManus, widely known on social media as "Deloris," has been a polarizing figure and has often received backlash for alleged derogatory remarks toward various WNBA players.

A'ja Wilson breaks silence on association with Michael McManus

After fans called her out over her association with Michael McManus, A'ja Wilson responded to the backlash regarding her friendship with the controversial figure on Sunday.

"Imma say this and then I’m out cause my lil yea yea said don’t comment on stupidity ( I can’t help it 😂) buttttt if I strongly disliked someone or something soooooo bad I wouldn’t spend a pinch of time engaging in it but that’s just me and I understand we are alllll different 🤭😂 Okie dokie I’m done lolol be blessed yall 💖," Wilson wrote on Threads.
Reacting to the post, a fan called out the three-time WNBA MVP for "double standards" and also accused Wilson of being friends with a "child abuser" who has trashed her WNBA colleagues.

A'ja Wilson responded:

“Won’t hear a peep from me next season! Straight WORK 🙂‍↕️🙏🏽 heard youuuuuu Mama Rose 🤍.”

Michael McManus was previously charged with assault and battery in 2021 after he allegedly punched a student at the Marlboro County School District, where he worked as a dance teacher. He has also often stirred up controversy with his social media comments about WNBA players like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

