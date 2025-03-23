Liz Kitley, A'ja Wilson's teammate with the Las Vegas Aces, shared her reaction after receiving the reigning WNBA MVP's first signature shoe, the Nike A'One.

Ad

On Saturday, Kitley posted a photo of the sneakers on Instagram with a one-word caption.

"Iconic," Kitley wrote, tagging Wilson's Instagram account.

Liz Kitley's Instagram story (Credits: IG/@elizabethkitley)

Nike unveiled Wilson’s signature shoe in a "Pink Aura" colorway on Feb. 4. The sports apparel giant announced that the sneakers will be officially released on May 6.

Ad

Trending

Dick’s Sporting Goods hosted a limited release of the Nike A’Ones at a couple of its stores in Las Vegas this weekend. The retailer said 250 adult pairs and 50 youth pairs were made available at each location. They are priced at $110 and $90, respectively.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 6-foot-6 Kitley had a standout collegiate career at Virginia Tech, winning ACC Player of the Year honors three times. She also holds several Hokies records and is the ACC's all-time leading scorer (2,709 points) and rebounder (1,506).

Virginia Tech retired Kitley's No. 33 jersey on Jan. 19, calling her "the greatest basketball player in the program's history."

Ad

The Aces selected Kitley with the 24th pick of the 2024 WNBA draft. However, the team placed her on the reserve list throughout last season as she recovered from a torn ACL suffered toward the end of her collegiate career. On Feb. 3, Kitley signed a rookie scale contract with Las Vegas.

She will look to contribute to an Aces team with championship aspirations. Wilson led the franchise to titles in 2022 and 2023. However, in the 2024 playoffs, the eventual champion, New York Liberty, eliminated them in the semifinals.

Ad

Liz Kitley cherishes the opportunity given to her by the Las Vegas Aces

On Feb. 26, the Las Vegas Aces had an introductory press conference for a couple of their new players — Liz Kitley and Jewell Loyd. Kitley told the media she cherishes the opportunity the team gave her last season. The 23-year-old was one of the Aces’ two maximum inactive players.

Ad

"For this lovely organization to bring me in and let me be involved, but still behind the scenes, was such a cool opportunity because not really any other rookies get that," Kitley said. "You get drafted, and then you have to play right away and adjust so fast."

"But I feel like I've been lucky to be able to observe the people that I've been able to watch. I mean, go down the list with A'ja and Chelsea and Jackie and just such incredible people to look up to. That's just a rare experience, and I'm very lucky to have had that."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kitley said she is grateful for the chance to play behind three-time WNBA MVP Wilson on a retooled team that also includes All-Stars Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young.

While the Aces lost Kelsey Plum and Sydney Colson this offseason, they acquired Loyd, a two-time champion and six-time All-Star. Many analysts regard Las Vegas as one of the favorites to win the title in the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback