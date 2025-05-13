A'ja Wilson sends fans into splits after dropping striking media take

Las Vegas Aces star and reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson expressed how she feels about the media and the requirements reporters should have to do the job.
Wilson joined "SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma" on Tuesday to address several hot takes, specifically that reporters should have to play the sport before being able to give an opinion about it.
"Reporters should be able to play the sport that they are reporting on," Wilson said. "And we can maybe dull it down, be like, not necessarily play the sport, but play a sport.
"You've been in that element. You've been in that locker room. You understand the feeling a little bit. To have played no sport at all, but have everything to say about it is kind of crazy."
Many fans were divided about Wilson's comments.
"So, film critics should be required to make films? Wine writers be required to make wine? Art critics be required to make art? Think about it. Gatekeeping much here," one fan said.
"I think there's a difference between reporters and analysts. Or at least there should be. A reporter doesn't need to have played a sport, but an analyst should have firsthand experience. So I 50 % agree lol," another fan wrote.
"Strong disagree. You don't need to be a professional in order to hate," one fan joked.
Some fans partially agreed with the statement but voiced the difference between being a good reporter and being a bad reporter.
"I mostly agree, but I'm gonna disagree because Kendrick Perkins played basketball and he still talks like he has zero clue how the game works and there's plenty of guys like him "reporting" on sports," a fan commented.
"100 percent disagree. You just have to be a good reporter. Rachel Nichols, for example, never played basketball and iirc didn't play any organized sport throughout middle school or high school," a fan said.
"I can tell you if someone has a good singing voice and I can't sing myself," another fan said.
A'ja Wilson and the Aces open the season on Saturday against the New York Liberty.
A'ja Wilson's former Aces teammate adds to the MVP's viral hot take
A'ja Wilson's comments come after a season where the league received the most attention and popularity since its inception. With polarizing figures like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, the league was constantly amid daily media uproar.
Former Aces teammate Carolyn Swords added to Wilson's comments on Instagram.
"My new favorite thing. thank youuuuu @aja22wilson," Swords posted on Tuesday.
Swords and Wilson were teammates in Las Vegas from 2018 to 2020 before Swords retired after a 10-year career. She also played for the Seattle Storm, Chicago Sky and New York Liberty throughout her WNBA career.
Wilson has since become a three-time MVP, two-time Defensive Player of the Year and two-time WNBA champion after learning from Swords in her first two years in the league.