A'ja Wilson sends fans into splits after dropping striking media take

Las Vegas Aces star and reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson expressed how she feels about the media and the requirements reporters should have to do the job.

Ad

Wilson joined "SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma" on Tuesday to address several hot takes, specifically that reporters should have to play the sport before being able to give an opinion about it.

"Reporters should be able to play the sport that they are reporting on," Wilson said. "And we can maybe dull it down, be like, not necessarily play the sport, but play a sport.

Ad

Trending

"You've been in that element. You've been in that locker room. You understand the feeling a little bit. To have played no sport at all, but have everything to say about it is kind of crazy."

Ad

Many fans were divided about Wilson's comments.

"So, film critics should be required to make films? Wine writers be required to make wine? Art critics be required to make art? Think about it. Gatekeeping much here," one fan said.

"I think there's a difference between reporters and analysts. Or at least there should be. A reporter doesn't need to have played a sport, but an analyst should have firsthand experience. So I 50 % agree lol," another fan wrote.

Ad

Fan reacts to A'ja Wilson reporter requirement comments

"Strong disagree. You don't need to be a professional in order to hate," one fan joked.

Ad

Some fans partially agreed with the statement but voiced the difference between being a good reporter and being a bad reporter.

"I mostly agree, but I'm gonna disagree because Kendrick Perkins played basketball and he still talks like he has zero clue how the game works and there's plenty of guys like him "reporting" on sports," a fan commented.

Ad

Fan reacts to viral A'ja Wilson comments

"100 percent disagree. You just have to be a good reporter. Rachel Nichols, for example, never played basketball and iirc didn't play any organized sport throughout middle school or high school," a fan said.

Ad

Fan disagrees with A'ja Wilson's reporter comments.

"I can tell you if someone has a good singing voice and I can't sing myself," another fan said.

Ad

A'ja Wilson and the Aces open the season on Saturday against the New York Liberty.

A'ja Wilson's former Aces teammate adds to the MVP's viral hot take

A'ja Wilson's comments come after a season where the league received the most attention and popularity since its inception. With polarizing figures like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, the league was constantly amid daily media uproar.

Ad

Former Aces teammate Carolyn Swords added to Wilson's comments on Instagram.

"My new favorite thing. thank youuuuu @aja22wilson," Swords posted on Tuesday.

Carolyn Swords comments on Wilson's hot take

Swords and Wilson were teammates in Las Vegas from 2018 to 2020 before Swords retired after a 10-year career. She also played for the Seattle Storm, Chicago Sky and New York Liberty throughout her WNBA career.

Wilson has since become a three-time MVP, two-time Defensive Player of the Year and two-time WNBA champion after learning from Swords in her first two years in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Serenity J. Bishop Serenity Bishop is a WNBA Expert and Correspondent at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field.



He is originally from Long Island and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. Serenity began his career covering high school sports before advancing to cover UConn Basketball and the WNBA.



Serenity's favorite team is the LA Lakers because he is a massive Lebron James fan. Aside from James, Serenity's favorite basketball names are Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Tracy McGrady. Those five players made him fall in love with the game.



Serenity is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies. Know More