A'ja Wilson sheds light on Aces' season outlook post Kelsey Plum & other stars exit

Reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson shared a positive outlook despite the Las Vegas Aces' roster changes. Among the biggest moves in the offseason is longtime Aces star Kelsey Plum being shipped to the LA Sparks.

During the Aces' media day on Thursday, journalist Armani Lingo asked Wilson the biggest challenges for her in the upcoming WNBA season.

"Going into the new season, just making sure that everyone is on the same page," Wilson said. "Particularly now, it's gonna be a lot harder 'cause at least getting better. But understanding we have enough in our locker room to take care of business, and we just have to be on the same page.

"Like I said, the little things... is what's gonna matter the most. So, I'm gonna make sure that I can drill that in to my teammates' head as much as we can. 'Cause that what it takes to be champion."

The Aces revamped their roster this offseason after losing to the eventual champion New York Liberty in the 2024 semifinals. On Jan. 26, they traded Plum as part of a three-team deal that landed Seattle Storm's Jewell Loyd in Las Vegas. Plum, the franchise's No. 1 pick in 2017, was key during the Aces' back-to-back title run in 2022 and 2023.

Las Vegas also signed one-time All-Star Cheyenne Parker-Tyus and reserve guard Tiffany Mitchell. Former champion Dana Evans was acquired via a trade with the Chicago Sky. The team will not have the services of 2024 WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year Tiffany Hayes, Kate Martin and Alysha Clark.

A'ja Wilson is the No. 1 WNBA player per ESPN

A'ja Wilson is regarded among the best players in the WNBA today. Her position at the mountaintop was further cemented as ESPN ranked her No. 1 in its Top 25 players list released on Wednesday.

ESPN's Michael Voepel credited Wilson's impressive 2024 campaign for her ranking. The three-time league MVP set the league's single-season scoring record (26.9 ppg) and averaged career highs in rebounds (11.9), blocks (2.6) and steals (1.8).

A'ja Wilson will look to bring another title to Las Vegas. They start their season against the New York Liberty on May 17 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

