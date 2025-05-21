A'ja Wilson stats: How many points did Las Vegas Aces' superstar score vs Connecticut Sun? (May 20)

A'ja Wilson delivered an MVP-caliber outing as the Las Vegas Aces cruised to an 87-62 rout of the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, earning their first victory of the 2025 WNBA season.
Though not the most efficient, Wilson still dominated in her 29 minutes on the floor, posting 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, along with three blocks and two steals to power the Aces to the win.
Below are A'ja Wilson's complete stats.
Wilson’s strong showing was bolstered by new addition Jewell Loyd, who knocked down six 3-pointers en route to 20 points and grabbed five rebounds in just 20 minutes of action. Jackie Young poured in 16 points, while Chelsea Gray chipped in 12.
The Sun had a rough night shooting, going just 22-of-64 overall and 3-of-17 from beyond the arc. Tina Charles led the way with 20 points and six boards, while Saniya Rivers added 11 off the bench. Starting guard Jacy Sheldon went 0-of-7, and Marina Mabrey struggled as well, finishing 3-of-11.
The Aces held a 41-34 edge on the glass, though they were outscored in the paint 34-28. Las Vegas led by as many as 35 in the lopsided win.
Up next for the Aces is a Friday clash with the Washington Mystics, while the Sun will seek their first win against the Minnesota Lynx that same day.
ESPN analyst predicts A'ja Wilson to capture 4th MVP
After becoming just the fourth player in league history to claim three MVP awards in 2024, A'ja Wilson is projected by ESPN’s Kevin Pelton to make even more history by securing her fourth.
Last season, Wilson shattered single-season records for total points and rebounds — finishing with 1,021 points and 451 boards — while also leading the league in blocks. Her 26.9 points per game set a new WNBA scoring average record, and she ranked seventh in field goal percentage at 51.8%.
“As terrific as Napheesa Collier was last season, there is a reason A'ja Wilson won MVP unanimously,” Pelton wrote. “She put together a historic campaign to win the award for the third time in the past five seasons.
“There's no reason to expect much drop-off this year as she pursues becoming the first player in WNBA history to reach four MVP trophies.”
Other ESPN analysts in the same preseason preview picked Napheesa Collier to take home MVP honors after she claimed the award in the Unrivaled league’s debut season. Both Collier’s Lynx and Wilson’s Aces are among the top championship contenders this year.