A'ja Wilson Stats Tonight: How did 3x WNBA MVP fare against Mercury in preseason game? (May 6)

Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson is coming off the best season of his career in one of the greatest individual campaigns in WNBA history. Wilson won her third WNBA MVP, but the Aces failed to get a three-peat and were eliminated in the playoff semifinals.

Wilson had an eventful offseason, being honored by her alma mater, the South Carolina Gamecocks, by retiring her No. 22 jersey. She also went public with her relationship with Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo. The couple was rumored to be dating back in the summer during the Olympics.

In the Aces' first preseason game against the Dallas Wings, Wilson dominated with 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks. But how did the three-time WNBA MVP perform on Tuesday in their preseason contest against the new-look Phoenix Mercury?

Here are A'ja Wilson's stats in the first half:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- A'ja Wilson 14 6 3 1 3 0 1 16:59 4-9 0-1 6-8 +5

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

