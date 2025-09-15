A'ja Wilson Stats Tonight: How did Aces superstar perform in Game 1 against the Storm? (Sept. 14)

A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces hosted the Seattle Storm at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. The Aces entered the postseason on a 14-game winning streak, with their last defeat on Aug. 2 against the Minnesota Lynx.

Wilson's performance in the past two months has propelled her into the MVP conversation alongside Napheesa Collier. The reigning WNBA MVP was back to her old self after the Aces took an embarrassing beating at the hands of the Lynx, a record 111-58 loss.

For Game 1 against Seattle, coach Becky Hammon went with her usual starting five featuring Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, Kierstan Bell and NaLyssa Smith. Jewell Loyd has embraced her role as the Aces' instant offense off the bench.

Here are A'ja Wilson's stats in the first half.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- A'ja Wilson 16 5 1 2 1 2 1 17:54 5-10 0-1 6-8 +22

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

