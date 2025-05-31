A'ja Wilson Stats Tonight: How did reigning MVP fare against LA Sparks? (May 30) | 2025 WNBA season

A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces hosted the LA Sparks on Friday. After an embarrassing 102-82 loss to the Seattle Storm five nights ago, Wilson and Co. looked to bounce back with a win. The Aces welcomed former mainstay Kelsey Plum, who they traded in the offseason for Jewell Loyd.

Ad

The reigning MVP took a backseat to Jackie Young early in the first quarter before taking over. Las Vegas led 26-11 midway through the period but LA fought back to cut the deficit to 28-21 to end the first quarter. Wilson delivered 10 points, five rebounds and three assists in eight minutes.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- A'ja Wilson 10 5 3 1 0 0 3-4 0-0 4-4 +14

Ad

Trending

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More