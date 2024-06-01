A'ja Wilson Stats Tonight (May 31): Aces superstar's historic streak ends despite MVP-caliber effort in loss vs Dream 

A'ja Wilson has made a name for herself as one of the biggest stars in the WNBA right now. Fans have great expectations of her going into every Aces game and that was the case yet again on Friday night.

The Las Vegas Aces faced the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena and despite an MVP-level performance by Wilson, the Aces failed to secure victory, losing, 78-74.

The Aces had a great start establishing a lead in the first half, however, after halftime the Dream made some adjustments and dumped 25 points in the third and fourth quarters outscoring their opponents and demolishing the lead to win the game.

A'ja Wilson scored 28 points, nine rebounds and three assists to wrap up her performance on Friday night. She went 12-of-27 from the field, shooting 44.4%. Wilson was 0-for-1 from beyond the arc and focused more on action in the paint.

Defensively, A'ja Wilson was a menace, collecting nine defensive rebounds, one steal, and one forced turnover. She was efficient under the rim with four successful blocks. Wilson did not collect any offensive rebounds which is a surprise given her dominance under the rim.

However, her shooting was on point from the free-throw line, going 4-of-4. She delivered on the night, but failed to uphold her historic double-double record, which she set after a dominant win over the Minnesota Lynx.

Watch: A'ja Wilson greets an emotional fan after loss against Dream

A'ja Wilson is a superstar in the WNBA with a huge following, and a lot of young women look up to her as their idol. After a disappointing loss against the Atlanta Dream, A'ja Wilson met a big fan of hers to make her day. The WNBA's official X account posted a video of the meet and greet.

In the video, the fan can be seen crying profusely upon meeting Wilson who was in a tracksuit after the game. The young girl was holding Wilson's book that she recently published and brought it to get an autograph.

The book focuses on delivering a message to black girls and teaches them to be true to themselves. The Aces star and the fan took some photos to commemorate the event after which they bid farewell to each other.