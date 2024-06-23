A'ja Wilson teased new Nike signature logo months ago with sparkling necklace

WNBA fans, rejoice! Nike has unveiled A'ja Wilson's new logo ahead of her highly-anticipated signature collection that will be released in 2025.

Wilson confirmed on Saturday that she had been dropping hints about the logo months before it was released. Back in January, she made waves by strutting during practice and posting an Instagram photo showing the logo on a sparkling necklace. Not only was it a clear tip of the hat to her non-stop grind, but also the manifestation of a dream: her own signature line under Nike.

The upcoming collection combines style and performance, her distinct version of confidence, and captures both her on-court game and off-court elegance. Its focal point is the Nike A'ONE shoe.

Details surrounding the actual shoe remain scarce; but if we are looking at Wilson's game as a reference, one can expect a versatile high-performing silhouette that comes packaged with power and unparalleled support—much like her dominant play.

Dwyane Wade Excited About A'ja Wilson's Nike Logo Debut

Basketball Hall of Famer and former NBA star Dwyane Wade showed his excitement for the release of Wilson's collection by sharing a post to his Instagram story. Alongside the post, he congratulated Wilson in his caption and announced that he will be getting a pair of her sneakers for his daughter.

"Can't wait to get Kaav a pair of A 1's. Congrats A'ja Wilson, earned and deserving."

The post included a black and white photo of the Las Vegas Aces player holding a basketball and posing for the camera. She wore a necklace that featured her new logo and a shirt that had an enlarged version of her emblem printed on the front.