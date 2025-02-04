A'ja Wilson turns teary-eyed as she teases bombshell announcement with $114,520,000,000 sports giant

Las Vegas Aces star and WNBA icon A'ja Wilson got emotional on Tuesday as she posted a teaser clip on Meta's app Threads. Hinting at a big announcement with the $114,520,000,000 sports conglomerate Nike, the former Gamecocks star was seen teary-eyed in the post.

In the snippet, Wilson shared a moment of unboxing a Nike package, beaming with joy as she went through the motions during the teaser video. The post featured a short caption that left many wondering about the big announcement:

"Just A’lil Tease 😏," A'ja captioned the Thread.

The teaser featured snippets of A'ja reacting to the Nike packaging, visibly teary-eyed by the item she was presented. Overwhelmed with emotions, Wilson was heard giving her nod of approval as she shared her thoughts on the mystery item:

"Nah, this is tough," she said with tears in her eyes "Thank You guys, this is amazing."

The video left many wondering about the big announcement, but the ending hinted at a potential shoe deal between Nike and A'ja. The snippet concluded with a "Check Back Tomorrow" message, teasing a significant announcement. Nike and A'ja have been together since the star was drafted into the WNBA in 2018.

A'ja Wilson quickly turns down a hater for suggesting she was given a "sympathy" shoe

A'ja Wilson became only the 13th WNBA player to get a signature shoe on Tuesday as she teased an announcement with Nike on her social media accounts. The A'One will serve as Wilson's first ever signature shoe and was announced after her No. 22 was retired by the USC Gamecocks on Saturday.

The announcement of Wilson's signature shoes took the internet by storm as a X (formerly Twitter) handle 'Kicks Finder' announced the partnership through their account. A sore fan reacted to this announcement with a jibe at Wilson, calling her newest release a "sympathy shoe."

Wilson was quick to clap back, responding to the criticism in a very nonchalant manner:

"No. I earned this collection …try again," she wrote, followed by a kissing emoji.

Wilson has been with Nike for over six years, during which she has won two WNBA titles and three MVP awards. This alone justifies her receiving a signature shoe. Additionally, her recent jersey retirement and multiple NCAA championships further strengthen the case for her signature shoe.

