A'ja Wilson x Nike A'One shoes: Where to buy, price and more details explored

Ahead of the 2025 WNBA season, Nike has released A'ja Wilson's first signature shoe, the "A'One" in a "Pink A'ura" colorway. The shoe was teased by Nike, with the expectation being that they would release in time for the 2025 WNBA season. Nike released the shoes on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET on Nike.com for $90.

At the time of publication, the shoes have already sold out on Nike.com, with resale prices on StockX already surpassing $200.

Per Nike's website, they will also release a new "OG Pearl" colorway of the shoes on May 15 for $110 in adult and kids' sizes. According to Nike.com, the company will also release a unique "Indigo Girl" colorway for $110 on the same day to coincide with the start of the WNBA season on May 17.

Nike has been working on A'ja Wilson's first signature shoe for the past two years, and the company has recently released a collection of Wilson-inspired clothes and accessories. She was quoted on Nike.com, saying:

“My first A’One collection reflects both my vision for the future of the game and the inspirations that fuel my performance and style every day."

Along with her first signature shoe, Wilson and Nike have also dropped slides, pants, hoodies, jerseys and leggings, with many products, excluding her first signature shoe, still in stock on Nike.com at the time of publication.

Looking at the 2025 WNBA season ahead for A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces

The release of A'ja Wilson's first signature shoe marks the start of what she and the Aces hope will be a big 2025 WNBA season.

Last year, Wilson and the Aces entered the 2024 season as two-time defending champs, eager to become just the second team in league history to three-peat. However, they were defeated in the second-round playoffs by the Minnesota Lynx.

During the offseason, the Aces notably parted ways with Kelsey Plum as part of a three-team trade, raising questions about whether the team will fill the gap left by the three-time All-Star and former Sixth Player of the Year.

Currently, the Aces are third on FanDuel's WNBA championship betting odds, behind the New York Liberty, who enter the season as championship favorites. The Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx are both tied for second.

Following a preseason clash with the Phoenix Mercury, the Aces will tip off the regular season on Saturday, May 17.

