"A little happy, a little mad": Courtney Vandersloot can't hide wife Allie Quigley feelings after breaking her major record

Courtney Vandersloot helped the Chicago Sky end their four-game losing streak on Thursday, defeating the Dallas Wings 97-92 at Wintrust Arena. Vandersloot, a 13-year veteran, had a record-breaking night in front of her wife, former Sky player Allie Quigley, and 9,024 other fans.
She smashed the all-time scoring record of the franchise, previously held by Quigley, recording 3,728 points in her career. Quigley scored 3,273 points for Chicago from 2013 to 2021.
Following the win, Vandersloot shared a video of her wife sitting among fans at the game on her Instagram story. She then revealed Quigley's feelings after her latest achievement.
"A little happy, a little mad 🤣," Vandersloot wrote.
Vandersloot also shared the Sky's Instagram post praising her on the milestone. In the photo, she and Quigley wore Chicago jerseys courtside as they embraced, while fans applauded them.
"She will always be my number 1 ❤️," Vandersloot wrote.
Vandersloot finished the game with 13 points, one rebound, nine assists and four steals. In addition to breaking the scoring record, she now has the most field goals in franchise history with 1,390.
Courtney Vandersloot revealed her feelings after achieving major milestone
During the postgame press conference on Thursday, Courtney Vandersloot opened up on how she feels about smashing the record.
"Well, first, for what it means to me, the most is just my time spent here," Vandersloot said (05:48). "Obviously, it took me a thousand years. But you know, I think it just speaks to like the commitment that I made to the Chicago Sky and their commitment to me as well.
"You know, they drafted me and let me come and develop. And it wasn't always easy, we had a lot of tough seasons, and so that means the most to me."
Vandersloot was supported by teammates Rebecca Allen and Ariel Atkins, who contributed 13 and 17 points. Second-year star Kamilla Cardoso posted a career-high 23 points as the Sky sealed their first win of the new WNBA season.