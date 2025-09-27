"A lot of people don’t count us in to win championship": Alyssa Thomas sends crystal clear message to critics amid Mercury's scintillating playoff run

At the start of the season, Alyssa Thomas and the Phoenix Mercury were considered playoff contenders, but not exactly championship favorites. Now, the Mercury have secured a 2-1 series lead over the Minnesota Lynx, and they are just one win away from making it to the NBA Finals.
In an appearance on the "Hoops 360" podcast, Thomas had something to say to those who didn't quite believe that the Mercury could make it this far in the postseason.
"I know a lot of people don't count us in to win a championship," Thomas said on the podcast. "We just believe in each other and know that we can make this final push and win it." [Timestamp - 4:44]
Thomas added that hearing comments from doubters is something quite familiar to her.
"It's something that I've dealt with my whole career. I think people have always underestimated me or counted me out," AT shared. "I love it. It just fuels me even more." [Timestamp - 5:27]
The six-time All-Star looked extra motivated in Game 3 when she put up 21 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, five steals, and two blocks in the Mercury's 84-76 victory. Thomas also got valuable help from Satou Sabally (23 points, four rebounds) and Kahleah Copper (21 points, three rebounds, and two assists).
One of the biggest plays that Thomas pulled off in the game was when she stole the ball from Napheesa Collier with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter. This, of course, was the controversial moment in which Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve felt that Thomas collided with Collier's knee. Reeve went on to complain about this non-call and received a second technical foul and ejection.
Alyssa Thomas achieves playoff milestone in huge Game 3 win vs Lynx
On top of the Mercury's pivotal Game 3 win, Thomas achieved a personal postseason milestone.
Thanks to her eight dimes in this game, Mercury surpassed Sue Bird to become second all-time in playoff assists.
Thomas now has 367 playoff assists, three more than the recently inducted Basketball Hall of Famer. If the Mercury go all the way to the Finals, she has a chance to knock off Courtney Vandersloot (390 assists) to become the all-time leader.