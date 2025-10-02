  • home icon
  • "A magnifiying glass for different things that go on": Ryan Ruocco credits Caitlin Clark and her fans for outlining WNBA's shortcomings 

By Advait Jajodia
Published Oct 02, 2025 13:02 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever - Game Three - Source: Getty
Caitlin Clark’s arrival in the WNBA has brought attention that the league hadn't seen before. Her popularity has attracted several new fans, helping the league witness an increase in visibility and growth, but that attention has also brought more scrutiny.

During an appearance on Sue Bird’s A Touch More podcast, Ryan Ruocco explained how Clark’s presence has exposed the league’s flaws. He pointed out that the increased viewership has shed light on the WNBA's inconsistent officiating.

“Caitlin, in so many ways, has been a magnifying glass for different things that going on in this league and in this sport,” Ruocco said.
“I think in a wonderful way. And I think we've seen a lot of fans be introduced to the league, and they're watching, and they're like, "wait, what? You can get away with what? You have kind of a broader understanding of what's going on when it comes to off-ball contact.”
In this year’s playoffs, the WNBA saw some physical basketball, bringing the issue of officiating into sharper focus. The likes of A’ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston voiced their frustrations about calls that felt inconsistent.

Napheesa Collier went even further, revealing commissioner Cathy Engelbert for being indifferent to players’ concerns about safety and how the games were being managed.

Napheesa Collier exposes Cathy Engelbert for opinions regarding Caitlin Clark

Napheesa Collier gave a striking interview during the Minnesota Lynx’s end-of-season media session. She spoke candidly about a conversation she had with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

According to Collier, Engelbert wasn't particularly appreciative of Caitlin Clark’s influence on the league. Instead, she brushed it aside and claimed that Clark needs to be appreciative of the league for giving her the platform that has resulted in her financial success.

“Caitlin Clark should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court, because without the platform the WNBA gives her, she wouldn’t make anything,” Engelbert said, per Collier.
Engelbert's comments have caused a massive stir that has extended beyond the WNBA community. Fans, players and team executives have expressed their frustration and disappointment publicly.

However, Caitlin Clark has chosen not to respond. Neither she nor anyone from her camp has released a statement about Engelbert’s words.

Edited by Bhargav
