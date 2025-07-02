"A slap in the face” - Mercury's Satou Sabally quietly slams proposed CBA offer amid WNBA expansion

On the court, Satou Sabally is a driven athlete who's propelled the Phoenix Mercury to one of the WNBA's best records this season. Off the court, Sabally is also a fierce competitor who takes on the role of Mercury team representative as part of the Women's National Basketball Player's Association (WNBA).

As team rep, Sabally has been on the frontlines of the union's negotiations with the league to come up with a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA). Speaking at a media availability on Tuesday, the Mercury forward gave an update on the negotiations.

"We got a proposal from the league, which was honestly a slap in the face," Sabally told reporters.

Sabally's comments indicate that the union isn't happy with the league's proposed terms for the CBA. Because WNBA players have previously stated that they will opt out of the current CBA ahead of its 2027 expiration, a lockout could occur in 2026 if the union doesn't come to terms with the WNBA.

The Mercury forward also discussed the speculations of the league's expansion. Though Sabally saw the merits of this proposal, she stated that she would rather have the WNBA focus on the players who are currently signed to their respective teams.

"Adding teams in Philly and Detroit, how amazing is it that the league can grow?" Sabally said. "But how cool would it also be to have expansion on the rosters? Maybe focus on the teams also that find excuses continuously to lack investment into their players before we focus on adding more."

With the 2025 regular season nearing its halfway point, both the union and the league are under more pressure to reach a new agreement. As far as Sabally is concerned, the league's latest proposal is not quite satisfactory.

Satou Sabally speaks up for teammate amidst All-Star voting snub: "She definitely should have been a starter"

In the same media availability, Sabally spoke her mind about Mercury teammate Alyssa Thomas not getting a starting nod for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.

"She definitely should have been an All-Star starter," Sabally told reporters. "We're second in the league, and I feel like we've been under the radar the whole time. For someone like AT not to be part of it, just shows that the system could be a little different."

The Mercury forward added that Thomas, who is averaging 14.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg, and a team-best 9.3 apg, will eventually make her way to the 2025 All-Star Game, presumably as a reserve.

