Aaliyah Edwards drops 3-word reaction as she links up with $25,000,000 NFL star for powerful financial literacy event

Ahead of the 2025 WNBA season, Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards took some time to participate in a financial literacy event hosted by Intuit.

Edwards shared a photo on Instagram on Wednesday holding a custom Washington Commanders jersey. The event also featured Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner, who is valued at $25 million, according to Forbes.

Along with the photo, Edwards wrote:

"New side quest?"

In another Instagram story, Edwards shared a picture of herself with Wagner along with a caption highlighting the importance of the financial literacy event on local youths:

"Had a great time at the Intuit Financial Literacy Forum with @bwagz, designed to empower local high school students with essential financial skills."

Aaliyah Edwards (@aaliyahedwards_24) - Instagram

Aaliyah Edwards gearing up for 2025 WNBA season after praising team's resilience through rookie year

While Aaliyah Edwards took some time to participate in Intuit's Financial Literacy seminar this week, the second-year forward is also gearing up for the 2025 WNBA season.

After a tough start to her rookie year with the Washington Mystics that saw the team lose 12 straight games to start the season, the team turned things around late in the season.

While they narrowly missed the 2024 playoffs, the team went from a 0-12 record to start the season to a 14-26 record to end the year, missing the playoffs by just one game.

At the end of the season in September, Edwards spoke about how she was proud of the team's resilience despite their rough start to the year.

“I'm just super proud to be part of this core team, even though we were young, even though a lot of people doubted us," Edwards said (h/t CT Insider). I think that we stayed true to our values, stay true to uplifting and keeping each one of us accountable. I really have no complaints.”

With the 2025 WNBA season right around the corner, Edwards and the Mystics will look to build on the second half of their 2024 campaign.

Their 2025 season will tip off on May 16, when they host the Atlanta Dream in their regular season opener after a two-game preseason slate.

