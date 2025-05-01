Aaliyah Edwards drops the blueprint behind her stunning 12-0 win over Breanna Stewart in 1-on-1 duel

Aaliyah Edwards pulled off arguably the biggest upset of the Unrivaled 1-on-1 tournament in mid-February when she shut out Breanna Stewart 12-0. The two-time WNBA MVP was one of the heavy favorites to win the competition along with Napheesa Collier. Edwards pulled the rug from under her Mist BC teammate to reach the second round.

Ad

On Wednesday, she opened up about the stunning win against the Unrivaled co-founder:

“I just think, like, our practices, we were playing 1-on-1 for two weeks before we even tapped into that tournament. Stewie was the one getting all the dubs, so she was the biggest competitor out there. I think, me, going into that matchup, I was like, ‘It’s me vs myself.’”

Ad

Trending

Ad

The then-Washington Mystics rookie in the WNBA added that she had to concentrate on her game instead of planning for the opponent. She noted that the tournament would pit her against players with different skill sets. The strategy worked right off the bat as she prevented Breanna Stewart from scoring one basket.

According to Rickea Jackson, who joined the discussion with DiJonai Carrington and Skylar Diggins-Smith, Aaliyah Edwards had a different approach against Stewie. The LA Sparks star thought Edwards played like a perimeter player instead of her usual inside game to throw off the veteran.

Ad

Aaliyah Edwards nearly completed her giant-killing ways in the championship of the Unrivaled 1-on-1 tournament

Aaliyah Edwards’ giant-killing ways did not just end after her win over Breanna Stewart. The Washington Mystics forward received a bye in the second round before upending Allisha Gray 12-6. Edwards booked a ticket into the semifinals against superstar Arike Ogunbowale, who held on to beat former Dallas Wings teammate Satou Sabally.

Ad

Edwards showed her versatility by adapting another strategy against the sharpshooting Ogunbowale. She dominated the interior, forcing three fouls off her undersized opponent. The Mist BC forward also held Ogunbowale to 0-for-3 shooting to win 11-2.

The win against Arike Ogunbowale pushed Aaliyah Edwards into a best of three series against Napheesa Collier, the No. 1 seed in the tournament. The eighth-ranked player in the competition remained unfazed and took the first game 9-6.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Edwards’ upset spree ended in the next game when Collier recovered from a 2-4 deficit to win 9-4. The Lunar Owls star earned the championship by blanking Edwards 8-0 in the decisive third game.

Still, Aaliyah Edwards turned heads with her performances. She beat higher-seeded opponents before falling short against the top-ranked player in the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More