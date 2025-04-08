Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards took the floor to celebrate the Connecticut Huskies’ national championship win. The Huskies beat the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday to claim the championship. They were led by Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong and Paige Bueckers who combined to score 65 points in the win.

Edwards, who was drafted out of UConn in 2024, gave a hilarious reason for being on the floor during the team's celebrations. She posted a video on Instagram, explaining:

“When you only graduated a year ago, so this is kinda your championship too,” wrote Edwards.

Check out her story below:

Edwards played 139 games for the Huskies, recording 13.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. During her senior year, she averaged 17.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. As a result, the Washington Mystics drafted the 22-year-old with the sixth pick of the 2024 Draft.

Aaliyah Edwards is yet to find her form in the WNBA. She played 34 games during her rookie season and averaged 7.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. It's important to note that Edwards came off the bench in 17 of 34 games.

It will be interesting to see what she has in store for us during her second year in the league.

Aaliyah Edwards beat Breanna Stewart 12-0 in the Unrivaled League

Aaliyah Edwards met Breanna Stewart in the Unrivaled League’s one-on-one tournament. Ahead of the game, fans expected two-time WNBA MVP Stewart to sweep the floor with Edwards. But Aaliyah pulled off a massive upset by beating Breanna 12-0 in just under two minutes.

In fact, Edwards continued to impress and made it all the way to the finals, where she lost to Unrivaled co-founder Napheesa Collier. Breanna Stewart is widely regarded as one of the best WNBA players. For her to be crushed by rookie Aaliyah Edwards in a one-on-one game is something very few saw coming.

Despite her slow start in the league, Edwards’ performance against Stewart serves as a stellar reminder of her potential. The 22-year-old has much room to grow as she prepares to kick off her second season in the league against the Atlanta Dream on May 16.

