Aaliyah Edwards reacts as teammate Kiki Iriafen makes early case for ROTY honor by tying Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's record

The Washington Mystics took a step forward last year when the franchise selected Aaliyah Edwards to begin the team's rebuild and this season, they have pushed the organization even further by pairing the UConn alum with rookies Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron.

Ad

Iraifen and Citron have quickly established themselves as talented, upcoming players in the league. In fact, with Iraifen's 17 points and 13 rebounds performance against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday, she joins Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, and Satu Sabally as the only rookies since 2020 to record three consecutive double-doubles.

Iraifen is also the first Washington Mystics rookie to achieve that feat in franchise history. Edwards posted on Instagram to congratulate her teammate on the history-making achievement.

Ad

Trending

"Let em know," Edwards posted.

Aaliyah Edwards reacts to historic moment from teammate Kiki Iraifen

Iraifen and Citron have led the Mystics to a 2-2 start with nailbiter losses to the Golden State Valkyries and the Las Vegas Aces. Iraifen has averaged 14.5 points and 10.8 rebounds within the team's first four games, while Citron has averaged 15.8 points, 4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

Ad

The Mystics have been a pleasant surprise to the league after coming off a 14-26 record in the 2024 campaign. The team has also been without Edwards, who has been sidelined due to a low-back contusion suffered during the preseason.

Last season as a rookie, Edwards played in 34 games and averaged 7.6 points and 5.6 rebounds. Once Edwards returns and can establish chemistry with her two rookies, the Mystics could become a sleeper team in the league this season.

Ad

Aaliyah Edwards is focused on growth in sophomore year in the WNBA

Aaliyah Edwards could make her 2025 WNBA debut Sunday when the team faces the Phoenix Mercury, as she is listed as probable after dealing with a back injury for the last two weeks.

Edwards spoke to the media at the start of the season on the differences from her rookie season to her second year, sighting that the team goal is all about growth.

Ad

"Some aspects that I learned as a rookie last season was just to be steady, be a solid player and go in and do your work...Last season, I was just doing the little things...just trying my best to continue being a pro at everything that I do on the court and off the court," Edwards said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Going into my second season now those are things I don't really have to worry about. They're kind of like second nature. I just got to worry about the different tendencies, offensively, defenseviely, my strengths, weaknesses...I think that's something that I can bring into the season, bring into this group...I think growth is the word and the motto for this summer for us," Aaliyah Edwards added.

The Phoenix Mercury and the Washington Mystics tip off at 6 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Serenity J. Bishop Serenity Bishop is a WNBA Expert and Correspondent at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field.



He is originally from Long Island and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. Serenity began his career covering high school sports before advancing to cover UConn Basketball and the WNBA.



Serenity's favorite team is the LA Lakers because he is a massive Lebron James fan. Aside from James, Serenity's favorite basketball names are Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Tracy McGrady. Those five players made him fall in love with the game.



Serenity is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies. Know More