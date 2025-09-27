  • home icon
  "About to get suspended bro": WNBA fans react to Cheryl Reeve charging down on refs after Napheesa Collier goes down with contact injury

"About to get suspended bro": WNBA fans react to Cheryl Reeve charging down on refs after Napheesa Collier goes down with contact injury

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Sep 27, 2025 05:35 GMT
Minnesota Lynx v Phoenix Mercury - Game Three
WNBA fans react to Cheryl Reeve charging down on refs after Napheesa Collier goes down with contact injury

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve stormed down the court in the waning seconds of Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals. Reeve was protesting a steal from Alyssa Thomas against Napheesa Collier, who was visibly hurt after the contact due to a rolled ankle.

The Mercury went on to win the game, 84-76, to move on to the cusp of the WNBA Finals ahead of Game 4 in Phoenix.

WNBA fans reacted to Reeve's late-game outburst, saying that she could be ejected for the Lynx's next game due to how intense she was with the referee.

Other fans gave their judgment on the sequence, with most of them deeming it a clean steal, while others wondered what really triggered Reeve to react that way.

After she was thrown out, Reeve was also livid with Mercury fans inside the arena, cursing them while she was on the way to the locker room.

Collier was helped to the dugout after the play. She finished the game with 17 points, six rebounds, and three assists in the losing effort.

Satou Sabally led the Mercury with 23 points, 15 of which came in the fourth quarter, where Phoenix outscored the Lynx, 21-9.

Kahleah Cooper and Alyssa Thomas also contributed 21 points each for the Mercury to gain the all-important Game 3 win.

Cheryl Reeve blasts at referees, calls for change of leadership at "league-level"

Following a heated Game 3, Cheryl Reeve called out the league for appointing the referees in the semifinals, before calling for a change in the league.

"This is the look that our league wants for some reason," Reeve said. "I want to call for a change of leadership at the league level. For the leadership to deem those 3 people (refs) semifinals playoff worthy is f**king malpractice."

Reeve cited the disparity in free throws throughout the game as the Lynx only shot 11 while the Mercury had 22.

She also said that the game got too physical for her players after Collier sustained what she described as "probably a fracture.”

After the Lynx won the series opener, the Mercury tied the series in Game 2 by recovering from a 20-point deficit.

Game 4 will happen on Sunday at the PHX Arena.

Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

bell-icon Manage notifications