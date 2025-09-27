"About to get suspended bro": WNBA fans react to Cheryl Reeve charging down on refs after Napheesa Collier goes down with contact injury

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve stormed down the court in the waning seconds of Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals. Reeve was protesting a steal from Alyssa Thomas against Napheesa Collier, who was visibly hurt after the contact due to a rolled ankle.The Mercury went on to win the game, 84-76, to move on to the cusp of the WNBA Finals ahead of Game 4 in Phoenix. WNBA fans reacted to Reeve's late-game outburst, saying that she could be ejected for the Lynx's next game due to how intense she was with the referee. MVPhee25 @MVPheeeeeeLINK@ShowCaseShabazz Cheryl boutta get suspended bro 😭😭Gio @jsmove7LINK@ShowCaseShabazz It was a clean steal from AT but an unfortunate Phee ankle injury once she loses her footing 💔 With that being said Cheryl post game press conference is going to be insane 😭🀄️ @TobFas2LINK@ShowCaseShabazz Cheryl Reeve crashing out over that call is frying me😂😂😂Other fans gave their judgment on the sequence, with most of them deeming it a clean steal, while others wondered what really triggered Reeve to react that way. Casey Dant @kcdantLINK@ShowCaseShabazz I wonder what AT said to Reeve. Reeve looked like she was just gonna call a timeout, but then AT runs right past her and she loses it. Knowing AT, I’m sure she said something badYMG Apparel &amp;amp; Custom Designs @ymgdesigns1LINK@ShowCaseShabazz Unfortunately Phee got hurt, BUT it was not a foul. It was a clean steal! And I hope people don’t try to say otherwise because I watch it live on tv and watch those replays. My question was by was Phee even in the game????? She had 5 fouls and it was the end of the game!Michael Garcia @Michael16237217LINK@ShowCaseShabazz it was a very clean pick from the replays I saw. I think AT might've &quot;nicked&quot; Napheesa's knee? Maybe? But think her forward motion and loss of the ball made her left knee rotate a bit? It was her right ankle that looked more injured. But it was incidental for sure. Hope she's ok!After she was thrown out, Reeve was also livid with Mercury fans inside the arena, cursing them while she was on the way to the locker room. Collier was helped to the dugout after the play. She finished the game with 17 points, six rebounds, and three assists in the losing effort. Satou Sabally led the Mercury with 23 points, 15 of which came in the fourth quarter, where Phoenix outscored the Lynx, 21-9. Kahleah Cooper and Alyssa Thomas also contributed 21 points each for the Mercury to gain the all-important Game 3 win. Cheryl Reeve blasts at referees, calls for change of leadership at &quot;league-level&quot;Following a heated Game 3, Cheryl Reeve called out the league for appointing the referees in the semifinals, before calling for a change in the league. &quot;This is the look that our league wants for some reason,&quot; Reeve said. &quot;I want to call for a change of leadership at the league level. For the leadership to deem those 3 people (refs) semifinals playoff worthy is f**king malpractice.&quot;Reeve cited the disparity in free throws throughout the game as the Lynx only shot 11 while the Mercury had 22. She also said that the game got too physical for her players after Collier sustained what she described as &quot;probably a fracture.”After the Lynx won the series opener, the Mercury tied the series in Game 2 by recovering from a 20-point deficit. Game 4 will happen on Sunday at the PHX Arena.