Sports always provide opportunities for teams and athletes to exact revenge. That could explain why the Philadelphia Eagles' victory in Super Bowl LIX was so desired by the Philadelphia fans. Nick Sirianni's team was on the losing end of the big game just two years ago, but preventing the Kansas City Chiefs from capturing the first three-peat in Super Bowl history was the ultimate full-circle moment.

The Eagles might have the loudest and most iconic fan base in all of football, and that passion transcends sports. That's why WNBA star Natasha Cloud put everybody on notice after the win.

"I’m about to be unbearable till next season! HOW BOUT THEM EAGLES," she wrote on X with several Eagles emojis.

Notably, Cloud was traded to the Connecticut Sun this offseason, so she'll be closer to where the action happens next season if she wants to catch an Eagles game as defending Super Bowl champions.

Natasha Cloud gets brutally honest on trade from Mercury

Natasha Cloud's shocking trade from the Phoenix Mercury was unexpected. During Friday's sitdown with David Veenstra of Desert Wave Media, she opened up on how ruthless the sports business can be at times:

“The last few weeks have been a whirlwind, to say the least,” Cloud said. “For the public view, if this isn't proof enough of the business of the NBA, the WNBA, or any professional sports, this is what it is. It's really hard to be loyal to organizations. In this situation when you can just eat up and move no matter what."

Cloud thought she was going to be in Phoenix for the remainder of her career, mostly because that was the message the front office kept sending her.

“That was really hard for me uprooting my family to the West Coast. Being told that I was gonna retire as a Phoenix Mercury and then to be shipped out and find out with you guys on social media was fun for me. That part of it was really hard,” she added.

The 32-year-old only played in Phoenix for one year. Though she isn't getting any younger, she's still a defensive force to be reckoned with.

The past couple of weeks have been absolutely crazy in pro sports. Watching Luka Doncic being traded should make all pro athletes feel like no one's truly safe or untouchable.

