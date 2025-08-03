"Absolute morons": Dave Portnoy delivers scathing message to WNBA detractors as Connecticut Sun’s $325M Boston move looms

Following the WNBA’s expansion plans unveiled in June and the Connecticut Sun’s potential $325 million move to Boston, the league’s rapid growth shows no signs of slowing. In response to the momentum, Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy delivered a sharp message aimed at the league’s critics on Saturday.Expressing his delight over the WNBA's growth, Portnoy shared a scathing message on X:&quot;All the morons who said the WNBA players don’t deserve more money look like absolute morons 😂😂😂. 325 million for the franchise! Vegas was 50 million like 5 seconds ago!&quot;His comments come amid reports of the Connecticut Sun’s potential relocation to Boston. Yahoo Sports reported the news on Saturday on X, revealing that Celtics minority owner Steve Pagliuca had submitted a $325 million bid to purchase the team:&quot;BREAKING: A group led by Celtics minority owner Steve Pagliuca has made a deal to buy the Connecticut Sun for a record $325M and move the team to Boston as soon as 2027, per the Boston Globe. The deal is pending approval from the WNBA.&quot;The WNBA welcomed its first expansion team since 2008 this season with the addition of the Golden State Valkyries. Next season, the Toronto Tempo are set to make its league debut, with teams in Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia expected to join by 2030.With the WNBA’s rapid expansion, a Boston team could further boost the league, especially as Massachusetts remains one of the biggest markets in American sports. Additionally, the Connecticut Sun’s recent struggles add weight to the possibility of a relocation.&quot;I don’t like Angel and I love Caitlin&quot;: Dave Portnoy addresses the controversy around the StudBudzThe StudBudz duo, Natisha Hiedeman and Courtney Williams, faced backlash from fans after announcing plans to invite Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy onto their live stream. Portnoy had praised the pair for promoting the WNBA All-Star event, which earned him the invite. However, many fans criticized the decision and pushed back against the collaboration.Portnoy later responded to the controversy on X, while also showing support for Caitlin Clark:&quot;People are big mad at Studbudz just cause we talked. W fans are freaking nuts. I got one of biggest megaphones in the country. I love them. I love the league. Yeah I don’t like Angel and I love Caitlin. It’s called sports.&quot;Williams and Hiedeman have clapped back at fans, too, claiming they will invite Portnoy regardless of their opinion.