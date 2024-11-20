Aces' Alysha Clark reveals true motivation for competing in AU Pro Basketball League during WNBA offseason

It's not uncommon for WNBA players to play for other professional basketball leagues in the offseason for another source of income. The WNBA regular season lasts just 40 games, with the season running from May to October.

On Tuesday afternoon, Las Vegas Aces Alysha Clark announced her intentions to follow this route, in a professional league based in the United States.

Trending

Athletes Unlimited is a women's basketball league that was founded in 2022. On Tuesday, Alysha Clark revealed a wholesome ulterior motive for signing with Athletes Unlimited.

"The fact that my nieces and nephew will be able to come watch me play every weekend makes my heart so happy," Clark captioned her Instagram story post.

Image Credits; Via @alyshaclark on Instagram

The upcoming AU League season will be played in Alysha Clark's home state of Tennessee. Clark attended Mount Juliet High School in Wilson County, Tennessee, and Belmont University and Middle Tennessee State University, where she was a two-time first-team All-American. Clark's family and friends from Tennessee will have the opportunity to see her play live in the AU League this offseason.

Alysha Clark to join fellow WNBA stars in Athletes Unlimited

Alysha Clark is set to join a loaded AU League roster for the 2025 season. Clark will join the likes of Kia Nurse, Sydney Colson and Lexie Brown in the league with the season set to tip off on Feb. 5.

Clark concluded her 12th WNBA season in October, averaging 6.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists. She is a three-time WNBA champion, a two-time All-Defensive selection and the 2023 Sixth Woman of the Year winner.

Athletes Unlimited follows a unique format, with players being re-drafted each week of the season. The league also has a unique scoring format, as players will earn points based on their performance with plays like assists, rebounds and fouls drawn. Players can also have points deducted from their totals from negative plays such as turnovers, fouls and missed shots.

In the AU League, only one player is named the champion at the end of the season. Players win the championship by accumulating the most points throughout the season. Along with per-game scoring, players earn points for winning the Most Valuable Player of a given game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback