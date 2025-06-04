Aces delete social media posts about ADL collab aimed at "combating antisemitism"

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Aces' social media handle deleted posts of their collaboration with the Civil Rights advocacy group ADL. The organisation aims at combating antisemitism and partnered with the WNBA team to spread their message during the Commissioner's Cup. However, the Aces have since deleted all posts regarding the collaboration from their platforms, sparking confusion.

An X (formerly Twitter) user highlighted this strange occurrence, as she posted an image of the now-deleted posts. Captioning the tweet with a four-word message, she wrote:

"hmm funny Aces deleted."

The now-deleted Ace's post showed them launching their collaboration with ADL, as they proudly expressed their support for the organization's initiative. Claiming they would share ADL's initiative during this season's Commissioner's Cup games, the post explained.

"For this season's Commissioner's Cup, we have selected @ADLDeser for its "No Space For Hate' initiative, which reflects the @WNBA's values of justice, equity, inclusion, equality, and community empowerment," the caption read.

However, the post has since been deleted from their social media handles, leaving many puzzled. Despite the Aces removing the collaboration from their networks, ADL's official Facebook account continues to advertise their partnership.

"We are honored that the Las Vegas Aces have selected ADL Desert and our "No Space For Hate" initiative for this season’s Commissioner’s Cup ... Thank you to the Aces and the entire WNBA for showing what it means to help make your community a safe and welcoming place for all," the post read.

ADL, or the Anti-Defamation League, was founded in 1913 and actively works to combat antisemitism, as well as other forms of bigotry and discrimination. According to its Wikipedia page, the organization earned an estimated $38.3 million in revenue and reflected an expenditure of $57.9 million in 2023.

Aces star A'ja Wilson named player of the week as she averages ridiculous numbers

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson was awarded the mantle of the Western Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday. She was given the award after she led her team to back-to-back victories against the LA Sparks and the Seattle Storm.

The reigning MVP averaged ridiculous numbers in her two appearances, as she finished the week with 27.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. She also averaged a 52.5% shooting figure from the field while managing to record 3.5 blocks and 3.0 steals per game.

This high scoring average can be attributed to her 35-point game against the Sparks on Friday, where she led her team to a 96-81 victory.

